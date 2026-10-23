Where Things Stand with the White Sox' Bullpen Going Into 2027

After a very successful regular season, the Chicago White Sox looked flat in the ALDS due to a lack of starting pitching and subsequent stress on the bullpen. While pitching will be the main focus this offseason, the bullpen might not need any external additions.

Here's a full review of who could be in the bullpen in 2027!

The Free Agents

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Newcomb is the highest-profile free agent of this bunch. However, it's unclear whether Chicago will re-sign him. In 60 games (90.1 innings), Newcomb recorded a 3.09 ERA but faltered down the stretch. Given the stress on his arm over the last two seasons, the organization may part ways with Newcomb, with other pitchers in the organization on the rise.

Trevor Richards will also be a free agent after being used mainly as a mop-up reliever, pitching in many low-leverage situations. He recorded a 3.78 ERA in 78.2 innings. Entering his age-34 season, this is likely the last we'll see of Richards in a White Sox uniform.

While Erick Fedde started or was the bulk reliever in the majority of the games he appeared in, he was also used as a reliever. He will be a free agent after pitching with a 3.83 ERA.

Starters Turned Into Relievers

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz (22) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie Noah Schultz recorded a 6.00+ ERA with Chicago before being sent down to the minors again. When he returned as a member of the bullpen, he looked rejuvenated, finishing with a 5.57 ERA for the season. He could take Newcomb's jack-of-all-trades role as a multi-inning, high-leverage left-handed reliever.

David Sandlin's season also didn't go to plan. The former top-10 organizational prospect pitched in just eight games (six starts), recording a 5.58 ERA. In the playoffs, he was used sparingly as a reliever, giving up two runs in 2.1 innings.

Anthony Kay was used mainly as a starter and bulk reliever throughout the regular season, pitching to a 4.44 ERA in 33 games (31 starts) with an MLB-high 26 hit batters. In the playoffs, he shifted to a reliever role. Could this be a sneak peek of what the White Sox do with Kay next season, assuming they get enough starting pitching in the offseason?

Relievers Turned Into Starters?

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grant Taylor was Will Venable's go-to guy in high-leverage situations, pitching to a 2.25 ERA in 84 innings. The former starter will take this workload into spring training and attempt to start for the White Sox in 2027.

Hagen Smith will also take a similar route after a 1.29 ERA in 28 innings. Smith was spectacular in his limited time with Chicago and will now attempt to show why he was the No. 5 overall pick in 2024.

Mike Vasil was trying to make the starting rotation in spring training 2026 before an elbow injury and subsequent Tommy John surgery occurred. He will be either a starter or a high-leverage arm going into 2027.

Injured Players Coming Back

Other than Vasil, there are a few other pitchers who could make an impact out of the bullpen but didn't pitch, or barely pitched, due to injuries. Prelander Berroa, Ky Bush, Jonathan Cannon, Jordan Leasure, Shane Smith, and Drew Thorpe are names to keep an eye on for the White Sox in 2027.

The Rest of the Bunch

Huascar Brazobán, a trade acquisition before the trade deadline, struggled with the White Sox in 2026. However, he still has plenty of control and will likely be a part of the bullpen in 2027. Tyler Davis and Tyler Schweitzer were mop-up guys who are still on the 40-man roster but whose futures are up in the air.

Jordan Hicks, Bryan Hudson, and Taylor will likely lead a back-end of the bullpen that should be fun to watch. Overall, Chris Getz has plenty of options heading into next year, and it will be exciting to see how it all unfolds.