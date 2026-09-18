Sean Newcomb Trending in the Wrong Direction for White Sox Down the Stretch

There has been concern among many White Sox fans that the team was relying on Sean Newcomb too often to get to the finish line every game. Perhaps this was because he's only signed for one year on a $4.5 million contract, and thus the Sox don't think they'll be able to afford him after the season he's had. Therefore, they feel they must use him while they can!

Though Newcomb has a 2.95 ERA, that's been misleading of late, particularly over his past 7.1 innings, which account for the games he's been on the mound in September. During that stretch, he has given up 13 hits and nine runs, all of them earned. For those keeping track at home, that translates into an ERA of 11.05!

Over 18 appearances between July 3 and Aug. 29, the only time Newcomb allowed any earned runs was against the New York Yankees on July 27. They roughed him up for four runs in the eighth inning to pull away in what had been a close game. Whether he was opening or being used as a typical reliever, there arguably wasn't a more reliable arm in baseball.

In September, though, Newcomb has given up at least one run in five of his six outings. Going back further, he's allowed at least one hit in each of his past nine outings dating back to Aug. 23. In seven of those games, he's served up at least two hits.

The last time Newcomb didn't allow a baserunner was on August 8, when he got two outs on eight pitches. For the last instance in which he went at least one complete inning without letting a batter reach base, you have to go back to June 20. That one is surprising considering how good he's been for the majority of the season.





If Newcomb is struggling, that makes what was already a precarious situation with the Sox's bullpen even worse. The starters have been better of late, but they still aren't providing enough length to make life easier for the relievers.



Eventually, that wear and tear starts to show when multiple guys are asked to cover multiple innings game after game. Newcomb is far from the only casualty of this, but he is easily one of the most prominent.

With games running out and the Sox's playoff positioning suddenly up in the air, Newcomb has no choice but to rediscover what got him here. Otherwise, the playoffs might not happen at all.