White Sox Add Another New Name to Bullpen with Starting Experience

The wheels stay in motion for the Chicago White Sox.

Only a couple of days after calling up Doug Nikhazy for the team's series against the Athletics, the Sox have sent him back to Triple-A. Nikhazy stepped in during the series opener in the bottom of the eighth inning. He proceeded to allow one run and walk two batters over his 2.0 innings pitched, as well as throw a pair of wild pitches. Overall, it was a rough Sox debut for the former Guardians pitcher, who threw 39 pitches with just 17 going for strikes.

Fortunately for Chicago, they had nine runs on the board and had little concern about blowing the lead. But it was still the kind of performance that failed to impress the staff, leading to a swift demotion and another bullpen swap.

White Sox Add Osvaldo Bido

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Osvaldo Bido (70) throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox have called up Osvaldo Bido a little less than 24 hours after acquiring him. Like Doug Nikhazy, the Sox scooped up the right off waivers.

Bido had previously been with the Atlanta Braves, who used him in six games this season. The veteran struggled heavily, giving up seven earned runs during his appearances to go along with five walks and only six strikeouts. His most recent appearance on April 15 was his second game in a row giving up three runs in limited action.

Nevertheless, Bido brings a level of MLB experience that someone like Nikhazy lacked. He has been in the majors since 2023, appearing in at least 16 outings in each of the past three seasons. The 30-year-old even offers some starting experience, as he's been first on the bump in 28 of his 64 career games.

Bido offers a pretty deep arsenal that has long been headlined by a mid-90s four-seamer and a mid-80s slider. While he has struggled to maintain a high strikeout rate, he has been pretty good at limiting hard contact in recent years. With that said, Bido has been extremely up and down over his career and can have serious issues locating the zone consistently. So, might he be the next arm to make a one-game appearance before heading back to Charlotte?

If one thing is for sure, versatility is something this Sox front office has shown they covet. The fact that Bido has experience both as a long reliever and a starter could help him stick around a little bit longer.