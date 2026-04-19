Munetaka Murakami is a Clear Silver Lining for the White Sox

It feels safe to say the Munetaka Murakami slump is over.

The White Sox' marquee free agent signing started the season on a historic pace. Known for his slugging ability overseas, he immediately showed that power translates with a home run in each of his first three MLB games. This made him one of only four players in league history to accomplish that.

Nevertheless, the Murakami hype train started to slow down. While he would sprinkle in a couple more homers, the strikeouts started to pile up. This was always the concern for the 26-year-old, whose instinct is almost always to swing for the fences. By the time early April rolled around, Murakami would go on a stretch of just three hits in eleven games.

To his credit, Murakami was at least drawing his fair share of walks. But the lack of consistent contact was a frustrating sight for someone who was supposed to be such an essential part of the team's offensive growth. While you can live with boom-or-bust play, the Sox were simply going to need more from Murakami.

Fast forward to their latest trip out West, and they have gotten exactly that!

Munetaka Murakami Makes More History

Apr 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) celebrates with team mates after hitting a grand slam against the Athleticsduring the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Munetaka Murakami's first game against the Athletics went about as well as it could. Not only did he manage to finish the evening with three hits in his five at-bats, but one of those sailed over the fence for his first career grand slam.

The Sox were already up 5-1 in the top of the seventh when Elvis Alvarado drew a full count on Murakami. He proceeded to challenge the White Sox' emerging star with 98.2 mph fastball right down the middle. And let's just say I doubt that's something he would ever try again.

Murakami connected for a 431-foot bomb with an exit velocity of 114.1 mph. It was one of the prettiest swings you will see this season, as the ball flew straight back to dead center off the barrel of the bat. If any Sox fans weren't familiar with Murakami's power before, they sure are now!

The next evening may not have ended with another Sox win, but Murakami made the most of his performance again. He extended the Sox' lead in the top of the seventh with another deep back to center field. This one traveled 415 feet and bounced off the brick wall in front of a leaping Denzel Clarke.

The long ball marked Murakami's seventh of the season. This ties him for the fourth-most in baseball, putting him behind only Yordan Alvarez, Aaron Judge, and Jordan Walker.

Munetaka Murakami has homered in back-to-back games! pic.twitter.com/bqUCT3qAtc — MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2026

Murakami has also made more history thanks to his back-to-back bombs. His seven home runs in 21 career games are the most by any Japanese-born player. In other words, it puts him ahead of Shohei Ohtani, Seiya Suzuki, and Masataka Yoshida, per MLB. Talk about an impressive list!

You also have to tip your cap to him for his discipline at the plate. Again, the strikeouts are going to come in waves, but it's already clear that pitchers are afraid to go at him. His 20 walks on the season are tied with Mike Trout for the second-most this season. Only Nick Krutz of the Athletics has managed to take more trips to first base.

The Sox may still be sitting near the bottom of the league ranks with their 7-14 record, but Murakami's explosive start to his MLB journey is hard not to be optimistic about. The Sox brought him to Chicago to be a game-changing and hard-hitting bat. He undoubtedly fits that description already.