White Sox Going With Bold Pitching Plan for Game 1 of Wild Card Series

A full team effort is what has gotten the White Sox to where they are today, so why stop now?

Ahead of Tuesday's highly anticipated Game 1 of the Wild Card series between the South Siders and the Houston Astros, Will Venable revealed his pitching plans. With a struggling starting rotation, the manager has seemingly opted to lean on his bullpen in the franchise's first postseason contests since 2021.

“We have a tentative game plan right now," Venable said on Monday. "We’re not going to announce it yet. We have these guys out there throwing right now. And depending on how some guys feel, and as we’re trying to match up availability with how these guys are feeling, we’ll map it out a little more with more certainty after these guys throw.

But as you can expect, more of a bullpen-type game for us.”

Venable went on to say that he believes there are many different ways the White Sox can plan to approach things with their staff. However, when asked if they would follow a more traditional mold with an opener and a bulk reliever, he shut that down.

To be sure, White Sox fans should expect to see some arms who have been used in bulk roles before, but the plan is for them to throw in shorter stints. Only time will tell if Venable sticks with this approach, as it's always possible he adjusts on the fly. But the idea (for now) is to keep the Astros on their toes with plenty of fresh bodies.

"We'll map it out with more certainty once these guys throw, but you could expect more of a bullpen type game from us"



Will Venable talks plans for tomorrow's AL Wild Card game against the Astros: pic.twitter.com/FEopx0RejE — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) September 28, 2026

It may be a somewhat atypical approach for the White Sox, but it might also be the exact right one. Again, this starting group has proven very unreliable, while their bullpen has been a saving grace. Their relievers hold a combined 3.70 ERA, which is the 8th-highest mark in baseball.

For what it's worth, the Astros are in line to take a nearly identical approach. They have faced similar rotational struggles this season, though a big reason for that has been injuries. As things currently stand, they will be going with reliever AJ Blubaugh to begin a bullpen night. Their bullpen has been considerably less successful throughout the year, however, recording a 4.08 ERA.

Who is First Up for the White Sox?

Aug 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith (32) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're going with a bullpen game, you might as well start things off with your best arm.

Hagen Smith was called up in early August and has been a revelation. He has a 1.29 ERA in 28.0 innings of action across 18 games. The rookie has given up only 11 hits so far with 41 strikeouts. Smith leans most notably on his four-seamer, though he mixes in both a slider and cutter at times. The slider has been particularly devastating with a 43.8 percent whiff rate.

Smith is susceptible to walking some batters, and there is no question that this high-stakes environment could lead to a lack of control. However, the best version of Smith can undoubtedly help the White Sox begin this series on a high note.

The real question will be how long Venable allows Smith to go. Someone who is expected to eventually become a starter at this level, we have seen him throw multiple 2.0-inning games thus far. He even tossed 3.0 scoreless innings back on September 6 in a huge game against the Minnesota Twins. One has to imagine that if he has a quick inning to start, the White Sox may look to ride the wave.

As for the plan moving forward, the White Sox have yet to announce that. Sean Burke is likely the name to keep an eye on, as he has been the team's most stable starter during the second half.