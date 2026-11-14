White Sox Planning to Change Sam Antonacci's Role After Strong 2026

The Chicago White Sox had several breakout offensive rookies during the 2026 season. First baseman Munetaka Murakami, outfielder Tristan Peters, and utility man Sam Antonacci were major catalysts for the team.

Antonacci, in particular, brought his fiery, tough playing style to Chicago and ran with it. In 140 games, Antonacci slashed .277/.370/.396 with eight home runs and 20 stolen bases, while also finishing ninth in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

While Antonacci's bat was key to Chicago's first playoff series win since 2005, his glove struggled. Before the season, the White Sox had a clear need in the outfield, so they put Antonacci in the grass for the first time in his professional career. While it wasn't a complete disaster, Antonacci had growing pains defensively.

According to Baseball Savant, Antonacci had -9 Outs Above Average (-7 OAA in left field). This has led to some conversations about Antonacci's future position, which GM Chris Getz recently addressed.

Sam Anotnacci Moving Back to the Infield?

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Sam Antonacci (17) looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the Wildcard round against the Houston Astros in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Chris Getz, in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, hinted that Antonacci could get more infield reps in 2027.

"For a bat, right-handed bat, outfield, I think, makes the most sense," Getz said. "We do have a depth of infielders. Sam Antonacci has played a lot of left field. Did great, learned on the fly, but I think getting him back into the infield a little bit more would be good."

Getz has said this offseason that the White Sox will be pursuing a right-handed hitting outfield bat. So, to be clear, this isn't a demotion for Antonacci. He'll likely still be starting in left field plenty, but we may be looking more at a platoon situation.

It's unclear if the White Sox will swing big with their RHH outfielder acquisition, but this obviously would require Antonnacci to play more in the infield next season. Against right-handers especially, we might see an infield of Miguel Vargas at first, Antonacci at second base, Chase Meidroth at shortstop, and Colson Montgomery at third base, with Murakami at designated hitter at times.

While Antonacci is seemingly more comfortable at second base, he is not displacing Chase Meidroth's bat and glove. That would be silly. After striking out an MLB-record 227 times and struggling down the stretch, the focus is now on Montgomery in a make-or-break season. We know his glove is elite, but can his bat rebound?

Antonacci's bat is too good to take out of the lineup, no matter how poor his glove has been. Fans should have faith that Getz and Will Venable will put together lineups that will utilize the strengths of this young team. They did a pretty good job of that in 2026.