The Chicago White Sox made a head-scratching move to acquire Brenton Doyle as their fourth outfielder before the trade deadline for No. 8 prospect Mason Adams and Carlos Vielma. They also made an underwhelming move by trading with the Atlanta Braves for catcher Joey Bart in exchange for pitcher Duncan Davitt.

In a corresponding move for the Doyle trade, the White Sox have designated outfielder Everson Pereira for assignment. In retrospect, this was a surprising move, given that he had two extra-base hits on Sunday. Nevertheless, the White Sox decided to release him.

He will be subject to waivers now. If he is not picked up by another squad, he will likely stay in Triple-A.

The White Sox, in the corresponding move to acquire Bart, optioned Edgar Quero to Charlotte instead of DFA'ing Drew Romo.

Why Would the White Sox DFA Everson Pereira?

Chicago White Sox outfielder Everson Pereira | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everson Pereira had struggled to stay healthy this season, playing in just 27 games. In those 27 games, he slashed .225/.284/.438 with four home runs, including .269/.367/.423 against left-handers. The White Sox acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays with Tanner Murray for Yoendrys Gómez and Steven Wilson during the offseason.

After the Doyle trade, Pereira became obsolete as a right-handed-hitting fourth outfielder. Sam Antonacci, Tristan Peters, and Braden Montgomery will be the outfielders against right-handers, barring any injuries, and Doyle will replace Peters against left-handers.

Doyle is also miles better defensively than Pereira, with two Gold Gloves in his trophy case. However, Doyle is not as good a hitter as Pereira. In 45 games, Doyle has slashed .214/.287/.282 with one home run this year.

While it could be largely because he has been injured this year, Doyle has never been a great hitter. His career OPS is .670, with his career high being .764 in 2024. However, it appears Chris Getz is valuing defense over hitting at this juncture.

Why Would the White Sox Option Quero Again?

Chicago White Sox catcher Edgar Quero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After acquiring Joey Bart, it seemed like White Sox fans would be free of Drew Romo's .134 average. However, it seems Quero will be the corresponding move, according to MLB insider Francys Romero.

While Quero hasn't exactly been good either, it's worth noting that he's been far superior to Romo from an offensive standpoint at the very least. Romero said it had to do with Quero having options and Romo not having options, which is somewhat ridiculous. You put the best product on the field for a contending team. Romo does not give you a solid player offensively or defensively.

Quero will be back at some point, but it should be frustrating for fans to see Romo's job safe. As long as Bart does better than Romo and Teel comes back before the postseason, we should see Romo DFA'd at some point in the coming weeks, assuming he continues his horrid offensive production.