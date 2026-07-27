White Sox Outfielder Everson Pereira Returns – Who Was Sent Back Down?

The Chicago White Sox, as the trade deadline nears, have gotten back a key right-handed-hitting outfielder.

The White Sox announced that before Monday night's game against the New York Yankees, the White Sox have returned outfielder Everson Pereira from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A and reinstated him from the seven-day injured list. In a corresponding move, outfielder Junior Pérez was optioned to Triple-A.

Pereira had been on the injured list since he crashed into the outfield wall making a catch in Yankee Stadium on June 17, suffering a concussion.

Pérez made his MLB debut this year with the White Sox after the Pereira injury. In 22 games (36 plate appearances), Pérez slashed .171/.194/.429 with three home runs, including a home run in Sunday's victory against the Houston Astros. All things considered, it always felt like Pérez was the obvious choice to move back to the minors once the Sox were healthier.

What Will Everson Pereira Bring to the White Sox?

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Everson Pereira against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We knew that Everson Pereira would be fully healthy soon after tearing it up in a rehab assignment in Charlotte. It was only a matter of who would be called back up between Pereira and veteran outfielder Austin Hays. The former All-Star had been out since May 1 with a hamstring injury. Now, we know Chicago's decision.

While Hays will be in effective limbo as the trade deadline approaches, Pereira will be back on the major league roster.

Pereira has only played 21 games this season due to injury. When he's been on the field, the results have been good. In 77 plate appearances, Pereira has slashed .232/.299/.420 with three home runs.

Pereira can play all three outfield positions and will be a valuable piece as a right-handed hitter and a good defensive player.

He was originally signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2017 with the Yankees. He became a top-100 prospect with them and was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025 for José Caballero.

During the offseason, the White Sox acquired Pereira with Tanner Murray in exchange for pitchers Yoendrys Gómez and Steven Wilson. Considering Gómez was subsequently traded to the Minnesota Twins and Wilson has not played a game for Tampa Bay, this was a notable win for the White Sox.

Pereira started slowly with Chicago, but was playing really well before injuries marred his season. If he can regain his early form, the White Sox will gain a solid fourth outfielder as they continue their hunt to win the American League Central in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.