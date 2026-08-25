White Sox Send Huáscar Brazobán to IL, Opt for Iffy Replacement in Bullpen

The Chicago White Sox have moved one of their main trade deadline acquisitions to the IL.

Ahead of the team's second outing against the Texas Rangers, the White Sox announced that Huáscar Brazobán would be placed on the 15-day IL. He joins Joey Bart as the latest trade deadline pickup to sit with an injury. Jonathan Cannon has been recalled from Triple-A to fill his place in the bullpen. The White Sox are calling it a lat strain for Brazobán, who has appeared in three games over the last five days.

On a hunt for more pitching depth, the White Sox acquired Brazobán from the New York Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin. He was putting together a stellar year out of the New York bullpen, using his sinker and changeup to induce tons of weak contact and get out of jams.

Nevertheless, his transition to the South Side has left a lot to be desired. His ERA has only trended upward in recent weeks, as Brazobán has now given up 7 earned runs in August in just 11.0 innings pitched. He's also walked seven batters and recorded a concerning 1.73 WHIP.

The hope now is that this stretch on the IL can help Brazobán regain his command and tap back into what was working so well earlier this year. If one thing is for sure, he was acquired to be a pivotal part of the postseason bullpen, and the White Sox are running out of time to ensure that he can be that piece.

What Will Jonathan Cannon Offer the White Sox?

Aug 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon (48) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox fans are very familiar with Jonathan Cannon. The 26-year-old was previously seen as a potential building block of the team's rotation. He even got a long enough leash to start 45 games over his first two seasons in the majors. The only problem? He recorded just a 4.49 ERA in 2024 and followed that up with a 5.82 ERA in 2025.

To little surprise, this led to Cannon being an odd man out this season. The White Sox did have him appear briefly in a game on April 12, but he proceeded to walk three batters and give up an earned run.

Unfortunately, his time in the minors hasn't necessarily led to better results. Over his 22 games this year, he has a 5.18 ERA with 21 homers given up. Giving up hard contact – specifically in opponent sweep spots – has been arguably his biggest issue. So why do the White Sox think that will suddenly fix itself back at the big-league level?

It's honestly hard to say, but the White Sox may value Cannon's level of experience at this point in the season. They also may be eager to get someone with swing-and-miss stuff into the bullpen. Cannon has struck out a combined 23 batters over his last three outings.

There is also a good chance that the White Sox know Cannon's stint back in the majors will be brief. There is some speculation that Drew Thorpe could make his way to the White Sox clubhouse in the very near future. If so, this may then push Erick Fedde or Jose Urquidy into a bullpen spot, thus allowing Cannon to return to Triple-A.

At the end of the day, the White Sox can't afford to get too experimental at this point in the season. They are only 2.5 games up on the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central lead. Every roster move has been made with care!