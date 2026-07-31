White Sox Trade Deadline Becomes Even More Important After Twins Set Path

The Chicago White Sox have to stay vigilant.

While they have certainly forced the majors to take them seriously, this is also a never-ending process. Teams are now gearing up for a postseason run, which means the competition is going to be fiercer than ever before for this young group.

The good news is that GM Chris Getz seems to recognize just that. The organization has been a mainstay in trade rumors over the last couple of weeks. All signs point toward them being one of the league's most aggressive buyers, particularly when it comes to upgrading their starting pitching.

The bad news is that this is pretty unfamiliar territory for the front office. Chicago has been out of contention for years, and pulling off a successful deadline as a buyer is never easy. Other teams are going to give the Sox a run for their money.

Nevertheless, the Sox can't get intimidated. If they want to avoid a second-half drop-off, they are going to have to improve this roster in the coming days. And this only became more important after one of their AL Central foes declared their rest-of-season intentions.

White Sox Must Watch Out for the Twins

Jul 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) runs the bases against the Athletics in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Twins aren't going anywhere.

According to GM Jeremy Zoll, per The Athletic, the organization plans to be buyers at this year's deadline. The news comes as they hold a 55-55 record and have been discussed as potentially one of the league's biggest sellers. However, Zoll suggests that the team never really planned to go down that road.

While the Twins' record might make buying sound like a silly idea, the American League has been wide-open all season long. In fact, Minnesota is only 2.5 games back from the division lead. In other words, they are only 2.5 games back from sitting alongside the White Sox. That's nothing.

The Guardians are also in the mix with their 56-54 record, sitting between the two ball clubs. The AL Central is truly anyone's for the taking, which is scary for the White Sox to think about. As such a young and inexperienced group, this is exactly the time of year when problems could start to arise. Once again, that is why executing at this deadline will be crucial for Gets. The last thing you want is some kind of late-season collapse.

The Twins making a push might not be the only problem for the White Sox, though. With Zoll deciding to go for it, two potential targets for Getz are now off the table. Joe Ryan has been one of the most talked-about starters with his 3.52 ERA. Many have liked his potential fit with the rotation, and there is no question he would immediately serve as this group's ace.

While Ryan Jeffers was a less likely target, he was still brought up in speculative conversations because of the Sox' clear need at catcher. He's hitting .298 since returning from injury with 9 home runs. The power he brings to the plate, in particular, would have made a lot of sense in this Sox lineup.

Alas, if we're taking Zoll at his word, both players will be staying in Minnesota for the remainder of the season. This will only raise prices on the other available starters and catchers around the league, only adding to the bad news for Chicago.

This is where the best front offices separate themselves. There is no question that Chris Getz's approval rating has trended in the right direction, but what he does over the next few days will be as important as anything he's done during his tenure.