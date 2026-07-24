Did the White Sox Just Get Back a Key Trade Chip Before the Deadline?

The closer we get to the MLB trade deadline, the more likely it feels that the White Sox could swing for the fences.

Sitting at 54-47 on the season, the White Sox have been baseball's top feel-good story in 2026. They have completely turned around their franchise, leaning on a long list of young breakout players. Everyone from Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami to the lesser-known Tristan Peters has played a crucial role in bringing the organization back to relevance. And that's not something GM Chris Getz wants to risk losing.

On the one hand, the Sox are already set up well for the long haul. They don't have to make a significant move at the trade deadline for fans to be happy with where things are headed. On the other hand, nothing is a guarantee in baseball. As uplifting as this season has been, the Sox shouldn't get complacent. The last thing you want to do is waste an opportunity to make some serious noise.

The Sox are currently 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central. It's expected to be a stiff race down the stretch, but they can undoubtedly increase their chances of locking in a playoff spot by using this trade deadline to their advantage. After all, they have the assets to pull off some meaningful moves!

Indeed, the Sox are arguably better equipped than most heading into this deadline. They still have a long list of respected prospects in their system. It may never be easy to give up on those kinds of guys, but sometimes it's in an organization's best interest when there is so much crossover.

The Sox infield, in particular, is loaded up with long-term depth. Both Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth have already made a strong case to keep their jobs at short and second, respectively. Miguel Vargas has also been a revelation at third, earning his first All-Star appearance this season. And don't forget about No. 1 overall pick Roch Cholowsky. It's only going to be a matter of time before he's making his debut.

This has left the Sox with a pretty interesting list of position players to dangle in the trade market. And that list may have only gotten longer this week with a big injury update.

William Bergolla Jr. Finally Nearing Return

Mar 19, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop William Bergolla Jr against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox announced on Wednesday that Williams Bergolla Jr. will start a rehab assignment in the Complex League, per Scott Merkin.

Bergolla is currently the No. 9 prospect in the White Sox system, per MLB Pipeline, and is one of their many middle infielders who have shown some serious flashes early in his pro career. Bergolla has not played since April 9 after suffering a shin contusion while with the Charlotte Knights.

The injury was an unfortunate bump in the road for Bergolla, who felt like another potential breakout candidate for the Sox this season. He has worked his way up the minors pretty quickly, having an extremely strong 2025 in Double-A. The 21-year-old hit .286 with the Barons, mustering 139 hits and stealing 40 total bags.

Bergolla was also a recent standout at White Sox Spring Training, where he had a .722 OPS and only struck out two times in his 35 at-bats. This convinced Chicago to start him in Triple-A, where he was hitting a staggering .457 in his first 10 outings before the injury.

Standing only five-foot-nine, Bergolla may not be known for his power, but he swings at everything and makes a ton of contact. The speed is also undeniable and has helped turn him into a very productive defender.

Bergolla honestly felt like he could be first in line for a call-up if the White Sox faced an infield injury earlier this year. But times have clearly changed. The Sox are humming along, and there is more competition for playing time than ever before. It's why, as exciting as Begolla's rehab stint is, the Sox might actually view it more as an opportunity.

The Sox could have tried to include Bergolla in a trade before, but we all know it's a lot easier when injuries aren't a concern. The fact that he is working his way back and can now remind everyone of his contact-hitting prowess might open a perfect trade door for Chris Getz and Company.

To be clear, no one is saying that Bergolla alone will bring back some kind of massive haul for the Sox. But he does feel like the exact kind of piece that could sweeten the pot in a competitive negotiation. Again, this likely wouldn't have been the case with him on the IL, but now teams can feel better about where his health stands.

At the end of the day, we have to put everything under a microscope during this time of year. Bergolla returning to the field is positive news in itself, but there is a chance it ends up meaning even more for the Sox over the next couple of weeks. Only one way to find out! Stay tuned.