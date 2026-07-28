White Sox Rumors: Trade with Mets Coming? Who Will Be Moved? Targeting Detmers

LESS THAN ONE WEEK UNTIL THE MLB TRADE DEADLINE! I REPEAT: LESS THAN ONE WEEK UNTIL THE MLB TRADE DEADLINE!

Excuse my shouting ...

The closer we get to August 3rd, the clearer it's become that the Chicago White Sox plan to make some serious noise. They have shocked baseball with their resurgence, holding a 55-50 record and a 2.0-game lead over the Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central.

Chris Getz and Co. seem eager to ensure this isn't just some kind of feel-good regular-season story. The Sox have their sights set on the playoffs, which means improving at this trade deadline is a must. Rumors are connecting them to an ever-growing list of players, so let's take a moment to go over some of the most recent news.

White Sox Eyeing Luis Torrens?

Jul 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) throws out Kansas City Royals second baseman Tyler Tolbert (not pictured) attempting to bunt for a hit during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Teel's latest injury made it obvious: The Chicago White Sox will target a catcher at the trade deadline.

While it previously felt like an area of strength inside the organization, the Sox haven't gotten the production they expected behind the plate. Teel's injuries are one thing, but Edgar Quero has done a complete 180 from his strong rookie campaign. Meanwhile, Drew Romo has left a lot to be desired after a strong first stint with the team earlier this year.

At this rate, even if Teel can return fully healthy ahead of the postseason, the Sox would still benefit from an improved platoon. The good news for them is that there appears to be a handful of solid candidates on the market, and they have reportedly honed in on one.

Jim Bowden shared on the GM Territory show that the Sox have spoken to the Mets about one of their two available catchers.

“I’ve also heard they have shopped both their catchers: Luis Torrens and Francisco Alvarez. I think it’s more likely that Torrens gets moved for Alvarez. Watch the Chicago White Sox on Torrens. I’m told they are engaged.”

Luis Torrens would undoubtedly give the Sox a level of experience that they lack. He's been in the majors since 2017, starting his career with the Padres before suiting up for the Mariners and Cubs. He's now spent the last three seasons with the Mets and is only 30 games away from reaching the 500 mark.

Torrens would provide a significant bump defensively. Teel nor Quero has impressed on that side of the ball early in their careers, which could make Torrens a particularly strong fit on the South Side.

At the same time, Torrens doesn't offer much in the box, which could stand out even more in Chicago. But that might not be reason enough to call off a deal. He has still been more productive than the Sox' other options, and Torrens has been known to hit some balls hard into the gap and avoid chasing pitches.

As much as the Sox want to bolster the catching position, let's not forget that it's probably not their No. 1 priority. Finding another high-end starter will be Chris Getz' main job ahead of the Fall. This is why Torrens could be the right target, as the Mets may be willing to let him go for a reasonable price.

Picky With Prospects

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have heard a lot about the White Sox planning to be aggressive at this upcoming trade deadline, but how aggressive can they actually be without dealing their best prospects?

Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared an update on the team's approach earlier this week, sharing that they have been hesitant to talk about their best minor leaguers.

"The Chicago White Sox badly want starting pitching, but are telling teams that they will not trade any of their top 10 prospects. They would be willing to add onto their payroll, however, and assume the entirety of a player’s contract," Nightengale wrote.

First things first, you can't really blame the Sox' front office for sending this message. The ideal situation is to fill roster holes without having to sacrifice top young talent. This is especially true for the Sox, who are still trying to prove they are ready to compete and have done a great job developing their prospects. You might as well see if anyone is willing to dance before showing all your cards.

If those conversations aren't going anywhere, though, the Sox can't be too stubborn. The truth is that every trade market is a competitive market, and the Sox will have to be willing to discuss some of their Top 10 prospects if they want to add meaningful contributors. They've been out of the game for a while now, but you don't add a high-end starter without dealing a high-end youngster.

Does that mean they should get rid of Caleb Bonemer or Hagen Smith? Probably not, but guys like Billy Carlson or Mason Adams (both Top 10 via MLB Pipeline) likely shouldn't be deal-breakers. Even Tanner McDougal or William Bergolla Jr. would be reasonable asks for an opposing team, depending on who is being discussed.

At the end of the day, if the White Sox stick to this, they likely aren't going to land the kind of big fish they want. Simple as that.

Targeting Reid Detmers

Jul 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports reported that both the Chicago White Sox and Cubs have come calling the Los Angeles Angels about Reid Detmers.

The lefty has looked better and better as the year has gone on with his 4.05 ERA. Thanks to his combination of a mid-90s fastball and tricky slider, Detmers has forced a lot of swings and misses with his 28.6 percent whiff rate and 27.6 percent K rate.

The former first-round pick now has 21 starts under his belt this season and has become one of the most popular names on the market. For the Sox, he would offer them another arm with great movement who could also fit into their future plans. Unlike many of the top names available, Detmers would arrive with several years of team control.

Indeed, it would make a lot of sense for this young Sox team to trend in that direction. While they have some interesting arms still working their way up, they have a very young and unproven infrastructure. Especially if the plan is to keep building on this year's competitiveness, it would be worthwhile to add a stable and professional arm like Detmers.

Are the Sox prepared for a potential bidding war, though? This is where refusing to throw in a Top 10 prospect could come back to hurt them, as other recent reports suggest their crosstown rival is ready to go all-in.