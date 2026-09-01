After a brutal loss on Monday, the Chicago White Sox will look to rebound against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. They will do so with their ace on the mound.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (72-65) vs. Houston Astros (70-68)

Where: Daikin Park

When: 7:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Colson Montgomery, SS

6. Randal Grichuk, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Drew Romo, C

Against the right-handed Ronel Blanco, the White Sox will have a lefty-heavy lineup. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Andrew Benintendi will be in the same order as usual against a right-hander. Murakami has been mired in a .111/.304/.241 slump in his last 15 games with 24 strikeouts in 54 at-bats. However, he had a home run against Blanco earlier this season. Could this be the game he breaks out of it?

Colson Montgomery will move up the order after an encouraging last few games. While the numbers may not be there quite yet, he's putting together much better at-bats than we're used to seeing from Montgomery. On Monday night, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks, showcasing great plate discipline.

Braden Montgomery will be absent from the lineup, and Randal Grichuk will play right field instead. Starting Grichuk against a right-hander is an odd choice, but Montgomery is in a .167/.219/.200 slump over his last seven games with suspect defense. Tristan Peters has moved up one spot in the order to seventh, switching with Chase Meidroth. Drew Romo will be batting ninth behind the dish on Tuesday.

Houston Astros Lineup

1. Jeremy Peña, SS

2. Yordan Alvarez, DH

3. Isaac Paredes, 3B

4. José Altuve, 2B

5. LaMonte Wade Jr., LF

6. Christian Walker, 1B

7. Yainer Diaz, C

8. Taylor Trammell, CF

9. Cam Smith, RF

On The Mound...

Aug 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke has been a revelation for the White Sox for much of the season. However, he didn't pitch like an ace his last time on the mound. Against the Texas Rangers, Burke went just three innings, giving up two runs with an uncharacteristic eight walks allowed. Burke desperately needs to rebound against the Astros for the White Sox to feel confident about their ace going into the end of the regular season.

Houston Astros - Ronel Blanco, RHP

Ronel Blanco recovered from Tommy John surgery and pitched for the first time since early 2025 in July. On July 26, he faced the White Sox, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings. He has a 7.71 ERA in five games (four starts) this season. The White Sox must tee off against Blanco to have a chance to win the series.