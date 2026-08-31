After a series win over the Minnesota Twins, the Chicago White Sox will travel to Houston to play the Astros. They will do so with their usual lefty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (72-64) vs. Houston Astros (69-68)

Where: Daikin Park

When: 7:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Jake Rogers, C

It will be business as usual for the Chicago White Sox, who will roll into Houston with their lefty-heavy lineup. Sam Antonacci will be leading off amid a great last seven games (.292/.393/.458 slash line) that have broken a slump for the rookie. The White Sox are hoping the same magic can apply to Munetaka Murakami, who is in a 3-for-24 skid over his last seven games. While he's walked seven times over that period, it hasn't been enough to break the slump.

Miguel Vargas has continued his great play with a 16-game on-base streak, but he hasn't had an extra-base hit since August 21. He will hope to tap into that power against the Astros this week. Chase Meidroth will be back in the lineup after a day off on Sunday, and Jake Rogers will catch in place of Drew Romo.

Houston Astros Lineup

1. Jeremy Peña, SS

2. Yordan Alvarez, DH

3. Isaac Paredes, 3B

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Daulton Varsho, CF

6. Cam Smith, RF

7. Nelson Velázquez, LF

8. Nick Allen, 2B

9. Christian Vázquez, C

On The Mound...

Aug 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay, LHP

The White Sox will open up this series with Anthony Kay on the mound. With a 4.09 ERA, it hasn't been the most spectacular season for Kay, but he's been consistent and healthy, which is more than most of the rotation can say. In his last game against the Texas Rangers, Kay went 4.2 innings, giving up four runs.

Houston Astros - Peter Lambert, RHP

Peter Lambert has been a solid overall pitcher for the Astros this season after an injury-plagued career with the Colorado Rockies. He has a 3.66 ERA this season in 23 starts. However, he has been getting hit as of late with a 5.25 ERA in his last seven games. The White Sox offense will hope to get to Lambert on Monday to start the series with a bang.