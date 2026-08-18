White Sox vs. Cubs Lineup: Who's Starting? Colson Montgomery Returns, More

After a gut-wrenching loss to Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago White Sox will hope to rebound in Game 2 of this series. With a right-hander on the mound, they will go with their normal lefty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (65-59) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-53)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 7:05 CT

Watch: CHSN, TBS

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

With Cubs right-hander Kevin Gausman on the mound, Will Venable will go with a lefty-heavy lineup. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, and Miguel Vargas will be at the top of the order, per usual. Andrew Benintendi, after hitting a go-ahead home run in Monday's game, will be batting cleanup. Benintendi is slashing .316/.381/.579 in his last 15 games with three home runs.

Braden Montgomery will be batting ahead of Colson Montgomery, who returns after an off day. Colson is in the midst of a horrible slump. He'll need to get out of it for the White Sox to have a chance to win the series.

After an uncharacteristic four-strikeout night for Chase Meidroth, he will be batting seventh. Tristan Peters and Drew Romo will round out the lineup. Peters, after a horrific start to the second half, is slashing .389/.450/.667 in his last seven games.

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, DH

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Michael Busch, 1B

5. Nico Hoerner, SS

6. Pedro Ramírez, 2B

7. Ian Happ, LF

8. Miguel Amaya, C

9. Michael Conforto, RF

On The Mound...

Aug 14, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Bryan Hudson (60) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Bryan Hudson, LHP

Amid Davis Martin's injury and no clear fifth starter, the White Sox will have Bryan Hudson open for them. After that, it's difficult to say who will be the bulk reliever. Erick Fedde likely gets the nod in this situation, as they haven't brought anyone else up.

Hudson, despite earning a save in his last game against the Detroit Tigers, has a 5.40 ERA in his last 15 games, after a terrific start to the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 54 games (51.2 innings) with 50 strikeouts. This is a curious situation for the White Sox. Let's see if it works out for them!

Chicago Cubs - Kevin Gausman, RHP

Kevin Gausman was traded to the Cubs by the Toronto Blue Jays at the Trade Deadline. In two starts with Chicago, Gausman has a 6.17 ERA, including a six-run outing in his last start. His overall stats haven't been overly impressive (4.53 ERA), but he can still provide quality innings at age-35. With the wind blowing out on Tuesday, this could be an offensive game with both sides likely giving up extra-base hits.