White Sox vs. Red Sox Lineup: Antonacci Back in Lineup, Benintendi Against Gray, More

After an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox will hope for a better result on Wednesday.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (59-53) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-51)

Where: Fenway Park

When: 6:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Drew Romo, C

The White Sox will roll out their usual lefty-heavy lineup against right-hander Sonny Gray. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will be at the top of the lineup.

Andrew Benintendi will slide into the fifth spot and has a ton of experience against Gray. He will hope to use it to his advantage tonight. In 29 career at-bats, Benintendi is batting .379 with a home run and an .896 OPS.

Drew Romo will also be back in the lineup after Joey Bart made his White Sox debut on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox Lineup

1. Nick Sogard, 2B

2. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

3. Wilyer Abreu, RF

4. Willson Contreras, 1B

5. Masataka Yoshida, DH

6. Caleb Durbin, 3B

7. Jarren Duran, LF

8. Andruw Monasterio, SS

9. Connor Wong, C

This will be the same lineup that scored 14 runs against the White Sox on Tuesday. The White Sox will hope they have a better day with Burke on the mound.

While the Red Sox haven't seen much of Burke in his career, Wilyer Abreu has a home run off of Burke in the past.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke has been sensational this season with a 3.04 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 124.1 innings. In his last seven starts, he has been as close to unhittable as it gets. He has a 1.45 ERA over that span with 59 strikeouts in 43.1 innings. He will now face a tough Red Sox lineup that bruised Davis Martin for nine runs on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox - Sonny Gray, RHP

As good as Burke has been, Gray has been even better. In 20 starts, he is 13-2 with a 2.93 ERA. In his last seven starts, he has a 2.64 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 44.1 innings. However, he has given up nine runs in his last 12 innings, so there may be hope for this White Sox lineup to even the series.