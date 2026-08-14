White Sox vs. Tigers Lineup: Sean Newcomb Starts? Munetaka Murakami's Status, More

The Chicago White Sox are about to begin a series that is far more important than anyone expected.

The Detroit Tigers have played some of their best baseball over the last week-plus, cutting into the White Sox' division lead. They are now only 2.5 games from the top spot. Can this young White Sox squad rise to the occasion, or will they let a slightly more experienced Tigers team get to them?

If one thing is for sure, things didn't go too hot for Will Venable the last time these two faced. The Tigers swept the White Sox at Comerica Park, ending the series with a gut-wrenching walk-off win.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (62-58) at Cincinnati Reds (60-62)

Where: Comerica Park

When: 5:40 PM CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 1B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, 3B

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Drew Romo

The Chicago White Sox will go back to a more traditional-looking lineup on Friday evening, putting Sam Antonacci back in the lead-off spot with a righty on the mound. Munetaka Murakami is also set to return after a day off and bat second. As for Andrew Benintendi, he will slide back into the DH role and bat cleanup, while rookie Braden Montgomery will stay ahead of Colson Montgomery in the five-hole.

Tristan Peters will return to center field for the first time since August 8. The All-Star has looked slightly better over his last handful of games, but he's still hitting just .108 in his last 15 contests. The White Sox are going to need him to turn that around to rebuild their lead in the division.

Lastly, Drew Romo will be behind the plate after Edgar Quero's start on Thursday. Both young catchers will now have some competition for playing time, as the White Sox just snagged veteran Jake Rogers off waivers. To be sure, Rogers has also had plenty of struggles at the plate, but he can offer the White Sox years of experience and some strong defensive tools.

Detroit Tigers Lineup

1. Gleyber Torres, 2B

2. Dillon Dingler, C

3. Kevin McGonigle, SS

4. Eduardo Valencia, DH

5. Colt Keith, 3B

6. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

7. Zach McKinstry, RF

8. Ben Malgeri, LF

9. Max Clark, CF

On the Mound ...

Aug 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox – Sean Newcomb, LHP

After a weird week for the White Sox' starters, they will go with a bullpen game tonight. Sean Newcomb, who has some starting experience in the past, will get the ball rolling after Erick Fedde was forced into the game yesterday due to a Davis Martin ejection.

There is also a good chance we see Hagen Smith and Grant Taylor, as both were able to rest after yesterday's series finale with the Reds. All things considered, the White Sox have had some solid production from their bullpen this season, but this will also be unfamiliar territory for the team as a whole. It's a tad scary when considering how important this series could be.

Tigers – Jackson Jobe, RHP

Jackson Jobe was only recently activated from the IL, which is why he has just one start under his belt this season. To his credit, however, Jobe threw 5.0 innings of scoreless work and only allowed a single hit with 4 strikeouts.

Jobe has a fastball that can touch the high 90s, as well as a strong slider that he used nearly just as much in 2025. He's allowed some hard contact in the past, however, which could be the South Sider's recipe for success in this one.