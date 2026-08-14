White Sox Add Catcher Jake Rogers in Late-Season Waiver Wire Gift

The Chicago White Sox' search for catching help continues.

Boston Red Sox catcher Jake Rogers has been snagged off waivers by the White Sox. The 31-year-old was designated for assignment by Boston on August 11 after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles.

Rogers only appeared in three games for the Orioles before he was dealt to the Red Sox alongside Adley Rutschman. He started the year with the Detroit Tigers, where he had spent the entirety of his major league career up until they DFA'd him and eventually dealt him to Baltimore.

With that in mind, White Sox fans should be plenty familiar with Rogers. While he was primarily a backup in Detroit, he did appear in a combined 209 games in 2023 and 2024. That kind of experience behind the plate is something the White Sox desperately need, particularly as they hope to maintain their spot at the top of the AL Central.

Rogers' old team, the Tigers, are suddenly breathing down the White Sox' neck. They are 7-3 in their last ten games and have moved 2.5 games behind the division lead. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians remain right behind at just 3.5 and 4.0 games back, respectively. Both teams decided to add at the trade deadline and attempt to catch an immature White Sox team.

Jock Rock will be DFA'd to make room for Rogers on the 40-man roster. This could mean another trip to the minors for Edgar Quero, while Drew Romo remains in the bigs.

Jake Rogers Headed to the White Sox

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Raymond Burgos (79) and catcher Jake Rogers (46) react after defeating the Athletics at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, the move for the White Sox shouldn't come as a surprise. They have been struggling heavily in the catching department thanks to Kyle Teel's injury trouble. The team's second-year catcher has appeared in only 19 games this season.

Meanwhile, Teel's backups have left a lot to be desired. Edgar Quero has struggled to follow up his contact-heavy Year 1 and even found himself sent back to Triple-A a few times. Drew Romo has been equally disappointing after the White Sox claimed him off waivers. He's slashing just .136/.215/.293.

GM Chris Getz attempted to bolster this position with the acquisition of Joey Bart at the trade deadline. However, he only suited up for three games before a fracture in his hand sent him to the IL.

Will Jake Rogers be much better than the White Sox current options? It's hard to say. He's hitting just .183 this season and holds a .199 batting average over his six-year MLB career. Rogers does offer some decent pop, but his biggest impact is going to come on the defensive end.

Regardless, the White Sox aren't necessarily in a position to be picky. They need help in the backstop, and Rogers is a solid get at this point in the season. And, hey, maybe Mike Vasil can wave his magic wand to help Rogers finish the year strong!