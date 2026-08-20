White Sox vs. Braves Lineup: Makeup Game, Will Vargas Stay Hot? Can Sox Sweep?

After salvaging the series against the Chicago Cubs, the White Sox will take on the Atlanta Braves for a makeup game. Having won the first two games of the series earlier in the season, the White Sox will hope to sweep.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (66-60) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-53)

Where: Rate Field

When: 1:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

No major changes for Will Venable here as the White Sox look for the sweep. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Andrew Benintendi will stay in the top four of the lineup. Vargas has been red hot, slashing .345/.441/.759 in his last seven games. Can he keep it up? It's possible with a home run in his career off Braves starter Grant Holmes.

Braden Montgomery, after a terrific game in which he threw out a runner in a crucial situation and had two runs driven in against the Cubs, will bat fifth, ahead of Colson Montgomery. The latter seems to be picking up steam, but is still struggling with strikeouts (166 in 119 games).

Chase Meidroth, after a great stretch, has been cooling off a bit with a .250/.323/.357 slash line in his last seven games. Meanwhile, Tristan Peters is heating up with a .381/.435/.619 slash line during that same stretch. Drew Romo will take the place of Jake Rogers from yesterday's lineup, but no changes otherwise.

Atlanta Braves Lineup

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF

2. Drake Baldwin, DH

3. Matt Olson, 1B

4. Ozzie Albies, 2B

5. Lane Thomas, LF

6. Michael Harris II, CF

7. Mauricio Dubón, SS

8. Austin Riley, 3B

9. Sean Murphy, C

On The Mound...

Aug 15, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay, LHP

Anthony Kay has been the White Sox's most consistent starter outside of Sean Burke. With a 4.01 ERA on the season, that isn't saying much. However, he has a 3.38 ERA in his last seven starts and is steadily going deeper into games, with each of his last five starts going five or more innings. He will face a tough Braves lineup that can hurt the baseball.

Atlanta Braves - Grant Holmes, RHP

Grant Holmes has a solid 3.82 ERA on the season and has been relatively consistent in 24 games (23 starts). In his last appearance, he went just 3.2 innings, giving up six runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has walked 51 batters this year, with only 97 strikeouts, so the White Sox have a good shot at getting to him if they stay patient.