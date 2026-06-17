White Sox vs. Yankees Lineup: Battle of the Southpaws as White Sox Try to Bounce Back

After a brutal 12-2 blowout yesterday, the Chicago White Sox will look to rebound against the New York Yankees. They will do so with a righty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (38-33) vs. New York Yankees (44-27)

Where: Yankee Stadium

When: 6:05 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Randal Grichuk, DH

3. Miguel Vargas, 1B

4. Colson Montgomery, 3B

5. Everson Pereira, CF

6. Edgar Quero, C

7. Braden Montgomery, RF

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Sam Antonacci, LF

Will Venable is putting together his righty-heavy lineup against southpaw Carlos Rodón. Meidroth will lead off, as he does against lefties, with Grichuk, Vargas, and Montgomery following him per usual.

Pereira will get his first start since he was injured in late April. He pinch-hit in last night's game. Pereira has been exceptional against lefties, with a .350/.435/.550 slash line. Therefore, putting him in the lineup today over Tristan Peters was a smart move.

Acuña will be playing shortstop today, with the normal defensive alignment against lefties. Antonacci, who has continued his struggles against left-handers, will hit in the nine hole.

New York Yankees Lineup

1. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

2. Ben Rice, DH

3. Amed Rosario, 3B

4. Cody Bellinger, CF

5. Jasson Domínguez, RF

6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

7. José Caballero, LF

8. Anthony Volpe, SS

9. Ali Sánchez, C

The Yankees will be going with a righty-heavy lineup, as well. Six right-handed batters will be in the lineup today against left-hander Anthony Kay. Goldschmidt will be leading off against Kay. Against lefties, Goldschmidt has an insane .419/.514/.774 slash line in 62 at-bats.

We will see if this righty-heavy lineup will get to Kay.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay

After a horrible outing by ace Davis Martin yesterday, Kay is on deck for what should be another great pitching matchup.

In his last seven starts, Kay is 5-0 with a 3.22 ERA in 36.1 innings. While walks have been an issue (12 free passes), he has limited runs at a high level lately.

In his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kay went five innings, giving up two earned runs with seven strikeouts.

New York Yankees - Carlos Rodón

An old friend will be pitching against the White Sox. Chicago selected Rodón with its first round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. He had a 3.79 ERA with Chicago in seven years.

This year, he has a 3.19 ERA in six starts with 34 strikeouts in 31 innings. The White Sox will have to be careful of that wipeout slider that has struck out so many hitters.

In order to win this game, the White Sox will need to be patient, as Rodón has issued 19 free passes since his return.