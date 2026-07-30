After a thrilling comeback walk-off victory, the Chicago White Sox will hope to split the series against the New York Yankees.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (56-51) vs. New York Yankees (61-47)

Where: Rate Field

When: 1:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, DH

4. Randal Grichuk, LF

5. Colson Montgomery, 3B

6. Everson Pereira, CF

7. Braden Montgomery, RF

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Edgar Quero, C

Against a left-hander, Will Venable will employ his righty-heavy order. Despite Sam Antonacci's improvement against left-handers, he will take a seat. Instead, Chase Meidroth will be leading off. Meidroth is slashing .321/.375/.468 against left-handers this season. The White Sox will put Miguel Vargas at designated hitter and Munetaka Murakami at first base. This will be only Vargas' fifth game at DH this season.

Randal Grichuk will play left field and bat cleanup. In his last 15 games, Grichuk has struggled with a .188/.212/.313 slash line. Against a left-handed starter, the Sox are hoping to see that change. Everson Pereira and Luisangel Acuña will also be in the lineup, as they usually are. Finally, Edgar Quero will bat ninth after his big walk-off hit.

The Sox are surely crossing their fingers that a moment like that can help spark the second-year catcher. Quero's struggles this season have been well documented, as he even found himself sent back down to Triple-A ball. The only reason he was called back up is because of the injury to Kyle Teel. There have now been plenty of rumors regarding the Sox' pursuit of catching help on the trade market as they gear up for a playoff run. Quero can help ease some of those concerns, however, with a strong few performances before Monday's deadline.

New York Yankees Lineup

1. Trent Grisham, CF

2. Ben Rice, 1B

3. Jasson Domínguez, RF

4. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

5. Spencer Jones, LF

6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

7. Anthony Volpe, SS

8. Ryan McMahon, 3B

9. Austin Wells, C

After a four-run first inning on Wednesday, it looked as if the Yankees would dominate the game. However, some clutch White Sox hitting would send them out of The Rate with a loss in extras.

They will roll with essentially the same lineup as Wednesday, with a couple of changes. Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt will swap positions from the last game, with Rice playing first base and Goldschmidt DH'ing. In addition, Anthony Volpe will play shortstop instead of José Caballero. They will have a tough test with Sean Burke on the mound.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke has been among the league's best pitchers in the last month. In his last seven games, he has a 1.61 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 44.2 innings. More impressive is that the control issues that once plagued Burke have been wiped out. He has only seven walks during that time frame. He will need to dominate once again for the White Sox to split the series.

New York Yankees - Ryan Weathers, LHP

Ryan Weathers comes in with a 4.25 ERA. While he has great stuff with 122 strikeouts, his command has been iffy, with 17 home runs given up this season. The White Sox, with their righty-heavy lineup, will look to dominate against him.