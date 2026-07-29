White Sox vs. Yankees Lineup: The Same Order? Bad Matchup for Davis Martin, More

After another tough loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox are looking to avoid losing the series on their home field.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (55-51) vs. New York Yankees (61-46)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN, WCIU TV, MLB Network

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Drew Romo, C

Will Venable will go with the same lineup from yesterday, facing another right-hander in Cam Schlittler. Andrew Benintendi is the only one in the lineup who has a hit against Schlittler. Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth, in five combined at-bats, have no hits.

Speaking of Benintendi, he has struggled a lot lately. In his last seven games, he is slashing .190/.227/.190 with nine strikeouts. However, the White Sox essentially have to keep him in the lineup against right-handers because Randal Grichuk has a .632 OPS against them.

New York Yankees Lineup

1. Trent Grisham, CF

2. Ben Rice, DH

3. Jasson Domínguez, RF

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

5. Spencer Jones, LF

6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

7. Ryan McMahon, 3B

8. José Caballero, SS

9. Austin Wells, C

This Yankees lineup has plenty of familiarity with White Sox starter Davis Martin after an offensive explosion at Yankee Stadium.

They will switch up their lineup a bit, with Trent Grisham leading off instead of Paul Goldschmidt. Anthony Volpe will be out of the lineup today, with José Caballero playing shortstop. Amed Rosario will also sit in favor of Ryan McMahon.

Spencer Jones, Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm, and Ben Rice all have home runs against Martin in their limited time facing him.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

Davis Martin will look to get revenge against this Yankees lineup that demolished him for nine earned runs in 3.1 innings on June 16.

Since that game, Martin has been off. In his last seven games, Martin has a 6.06 ERA. He has struck out just 21 batters in 32.2 innings, while walking 16. This game will hinge on two factors: Will Martin rebound, and will this offense get to Schlittler?

New York Yankees - Cam Schlittler, RHP

One of the American League Cy Young favorites at this juncture, Schlittler has had a fantastic season. In 22 starts, he has a 2.07 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 130.1 innings. He has been as dominant as any other pitcher in the AL.

The White Sox will have to be on their toes with Schlittler to score some runs, as his fastball is one of the best in baseball. Can they do it? We'll find out!