White Sox vs. Astros Lineup: Romo Over Quero? Martin on the Mound, More

After a series win and an off day, the Chicago White Sox will take on the Houston Astros in an attempt to win their fourth consecutive series. They'll do so with their normal lefty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (54-47) vs. Houston Astros (50-54)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Drew Romo, C

Will Venable will go with a lefty-heavy lineup today against Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery will all be at the top of the lineup, per usual.

Andrew Benintendi will go up to fifth in the order after a strong last 15 games (.283/.370/.391 slash line), although he is homerless during that stretch. Perhaps he gets it going in the power department against Arrighetti, whom he is 2-for-4 against lifetime.

Finally, what's strange is that after Edgar Quero was hitting the ball hard in the final game of the Rangers series on Wednesday, he is out of the lineup in favor of Drew Romo. The latter is slashing .067/.122/.089 in his last 15 games while Quero is slashing .182/.196/.250 in his last 15 games.

Houston Astros Lineup

1. Jeremy Peña, SS

2. Yordan Alvarez, DH

3. Isaac Paredes, 3B

4. Jose Altuve, 2B

5. LaMonte Wade Jr., LF

6. Christian Walker, 1B

7. Lucas Spence, CF

8. Cam Smith, RF

9. Christian Vázquez, C

Isaac Paredes has a home run in his career against White Sox starter Davis Martin with a 1.357 OPS in seven at-bats. Other than that, he is the only Astros hitter with a proven track record against Martin.

Interestingly enough, this will be Yordan Alvarez's first time seeing Martin on the mound. The American League MVP candidate has 34 home runs and a 1.089 OPS this season.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

After a rough stretch of games recently for the White Sox's ace, Martin impressed in his last game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 5.2 innings, Martin gave up just one run, striking out five batters. However, it wasn't enough for the win. Martin will look to get the win on the mound today against this tough Astros lineup.

Houston Astros - Spencer Arrighetti, RHP

After a great start to the season, Arrighetti has struggled of late. In his last seven starts, Arrighetti has a 7.75 ERA with 21 walks in just 36 innings.

The White Sox could very well have a field day against a struggling pitcher.