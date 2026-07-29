3 Takeaways After White Sox Waste Solid Night on the Mound in Loss to Yankees

The Chicago White Sox were shut down on Tuesday, 3-2, by the New York Yankees in what was a poor offensive showing.

Here are some takeaways from Tuesday's tough loss.

Offense Middling Once Again

After a heartbreaking 9-5 loss to the Yankees on Monday, the White Sox' offense failed to show up until the ninth on Tuesday. Chase Meidroth would hit a two-run home run to give the squad a fighting chance. The Sox mustered just four hits on the day against starter Gerrit Cole, who looked unhittable at times. Cole would throw six shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Chicago's offense had a promising bottom of the fourth inning with a leadoff double by Munetaka Murakami and a subsequent walk by Miguel Vargas. However, the Sox would go 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position that inning, with Colson Montgomery, Andrew Benintendi, and Tristan Peters failing to drive in a single run. Cole finally looked beatable that inning, throwing 32 pitches, but the White Sox failed to make anything happen.

Pitching Solid, But Not Enough

White Sox starter Anthony Kay started the game by striking out the side for the first time in his career. The second inning didn't go nearly as well. Kay would give up three runs on four hits during that frame, but would be nails the rest of the way. That one inning would be the game for the Sox, however, as the offense simply failed to back him up.

In 5.1 innings, Kay gave up five hits, striking out seven and walking one batter. Jordan Hicks would come in the game and once again dominate. In his last 15 appearances, Hicks has given up just one earned run with 22 strikeouts. Tyler Schweitzer also continued his great stretch with just three runs allowed in his last 17 innings.

What's Next for the White Sox?

After a brutal loss, the White Sox will trot out Davis Martin against American League Cy Young hopeful Cam Schlittler. In 22 starts, Schlittler has a 2.07 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 130.1 innings. The Sox are going to have to scratch and claw to get runs off him, something they were unable to do on Tuesday against Cole.

As for Martin, he has struggled in his last several games, with a 6.06 ERA in his last seven starts and a 4.07 ERA in his last 15. The Sox will now have a shot to split the series against the Yankees. But it won't come easy.