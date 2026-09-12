White Sox Waste Chase Meidroth's Terrific Game, Lose More Ground in AL Central

After a horrible sweep by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Chicago White Sox needed a rebound game badly against the St. Louis Cardinals. Instead, they fell by a score of 7-3, wasting a great game by Chase Meidroth. Let's talk about it.

Chase Meidroth Excels

Chicago fans may have had a good feeling in this game when Meidroth jumped on the first pitch of the ballgame by Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore and sent it out of the park.

He would lead off the third with another home run, but was not supported one bit by this White Sox offense. When it mattered most, the White Sox failed to get anything done, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 runners on base. This offense has been nothing short of terrible lately and is not making a division title easy for the team. The Cleveland Guardians are now just a half-game back from Chicago.

Pitching and Defense Fails

Anthony Kay needed a rebound start after three consecutive bad starts for the left-hander. He once again failed to deliver a good start. In four innings, Kay gave up three runs on five hits and a walk. Two of those runs scored on missed tags by catcher Jake Rogers.

Kay would throw just 67 pitches before he was lifted in favor of Trevor Richards in the fifth inning. Richards would struggle as well, giving up three runs in two innings on five hits and a walk while throwing 49 pitches. Tyler Schweitzer would come in and give up one run in two innings of work to finish the game.

Next Up

After losing their fourth straight, the White Sox need to even this series up. They don't have an ideal matchup with Luis Castillo on the mound against Kyle Leahy. Castillo has been nothing short of terrible in Chicago with a 7.52 ERA in six starts. In his last start, he gave up six runs in four innings and has had less than five innings in all but one start since the trade deadline deal that sent him to Chicago.

As for Leahy, he is having a stellar season with a 3.41 ERA in 27 starts. However, Leahy has had three consecutive games going less than five innings, including a 2.2-inning performance in his last start, giving up five runs. The White Sox need a rebound badly against Leahy. We'll see if they can get it done.