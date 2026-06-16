Yankees' Aaron Boone Shows the League is Taking Notice of the White Sox

Another day, another top manager praising the Chicago White Sox.

During the organization's series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, world-class manager Dave Roberts tipped his cap to Will Venable and his young Sox crew. He specifically called out the change in atmosphere at Rate Field, as fans packed the stands for the series against the National League juggernauts.

A tough stretch will now continue for the South Siders, as they gear up for a three-game road trip against the American League-leading New York Yankees. While they will go into the matchup as the underdogs, their recent play makes this a series that the Yankees can't take lightly. And Aaron Boone knows it.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Talks White Sox Surprise

Aug 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks tot he media before the team’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Ahead of the series opener against the White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, Aaron Boone was asked about the franchise's two-year turnaround. He didn't hesitate to give the organization its props, calling out just how impressive their group of youngsters has been.

“Yeah, at this level, this quick," Boone said when asked if he was surprised by the Sox'' breakout. "But then you start preparing for them, and you realize how good and talented they are. So, it’s no accident they are in first place right now. We’ve started to see some of their good players emerge over the last year-plus.

Those guys have all gone to a different level, and there are more guys now in the mix. We’re going to see one of the American League’s best starters tonight … And they come in here playing with a lot of confidence, too. And understandably so. They can beat you in a lot of different ways, and they have an emerging core of players that looks like it’s going to lead to what will be a very bright future for the team.”

It's sure going to take some time to get used to opposing teams talking about the White Sox in this way!

Also, props to Boone for admitting that it is surprising to see the Sox play this well, this soon after essentially back-to-back catastrophic seasons. They may have been using this time to build toward something, but it's extremely rare to see results this early in the process. A rebuild in baseball is usually far more gradual.

At the same time, as Boone said, their current first-place standing is no accident. The Sox have only gained steam as the season has gone on, and they have managed to do this despite breakout players like Munetaka Murakami and Noah Schultz hitting the IL. They have a Top 6 OPS in baseball, as well as the fourth-most home runs in the league. They have been a truly dynamic offense, while also getting some steady pitching from guys like Davis Martin, Anthony Kay, Grant Taylor, and Sean Newcomb.

Does any of this mean they will go on to steal another series over one of baseball's top teams? Of course not. But the mere fact that the Dodgers and Yankees have to take them seriously says everything about where this organization is at right now. The Sox are on the up and up.