Former White Sox Pitcher Tommy John Pens Farewell Letter Amid Illness

More than 50 years ago, former Chicago White Sox pitcher Tommy John revolutionized the sport in a way that will be remembered forever.

On Saturday morning, John shared a message with the New York Yankees on Old Timers' Day, thanking the organization and fans, while also acknowledging his health. John, 83, is currently in hospice and has battled bladder cancer, among other ailments, in the last few years. He penned a farewell letter to fans expressing his gratitude to the late Dr. Frank Jobe and the Steinbrenner family.

"I want to thank the Yankees organization & the Steinbrenner family for giving me this opportunity to say goodbye to everyone, along with all the friends & fans who followed me throughout my 26-year career."

On this 78th Old-Timers’ Day, Tommy John shares a message to his fans, former teammates, and the Yankees organization as he battles health issues from his home in Bradenton, Florida. pic.twitter.com/3lKUWHoaw0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 8, 2026

More On Tommy John's Career

While most fans may know John for the career-saving surgery that is named after him, he was so much more than that.

John played 26 seasons in MLB with the Cleveland Indians, White Sox, Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, and Oakland Athletics. He was a four-time All-Star, with three of those selections coming after the surgery that has now saved thousands of pitchers' careers. John would win 288 games and pitch to a 3.34 ERA across his lengthy career, with a 61.6 bWAR. He threw 162 complete games and 46 shutouts.

John would make his debut in 1963 with Cleveland at the age of 20. In 1965, he was traded to the White Sox, where he would have some of the finest years of his career. From 1965-1971, John won 82 games, pitched to a 2.95 ERA in 237 games, and struck out 888 batters. He would be an All-Star with Chicago in 1968, with a 1.98 ERA in 25 starts.

After the 1971 season, John was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for 1972 AL MVP Dick Allen. He would play three seasons in Los Angeles before he underwent elbow surgery. However, he would play 14 more seasons after that procedure, prolonging his career in impressive fashion.

Tommy John's Legacy

Tommy John talks about his MLB career at his home in La Quinta, June 6, 2019. Tommy John 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After all those achievements, John is surprisingly still not in the Hall of Fame. The most votes he got in his 10 years of eligibility on the ballot was 31.7% in 2009, and he still hasn't made it through the Veterans' Committee.

While 300 wins used to be the pinnacle of a Hall of Fame career, that number isn't achievable anymore for many reasons. John has the most wins in the modern era among pitchers not in the Hall of Fame, other than Roger Clemens.

Simply put, John needs to get into Cooperstown, not just for his achievements on the field, but for the revolutionary surgery we now sometimes take for granted. One thing is certain: John's name will always be etched in baseball history.