Chicago White Sox 2025 Spring Training Hitting Stats
CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox wrapped up spring training Monday with an 8-5 win over the Oakland Athletics. Austin Slater, Luis Robert and Brooks Baldwin each hit home runs, while Davis Martin allowed just one run in five innings.
With this win, the White Sox conclude spring training with an 11-19-1 record. They begin the 2025 regular season Thursday at 3:10 p.m. CT against the Los Angeles Angeles at Rate Field in Chicago.
Here's a look at the hitting statistics of the 25 players with the most at-bats during spring training.
Luis Robert - CF
- 18 G, 50 AB, .300 AVG, .386 OBP, .580 SLG, .966 OPS, 9 R, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 6 BB, 15 SO, 1 SB.
Lenyn Sosa - 3B, 2B, 1B
- 17 G, 46 AB, .304 AVG, .365 OBP, .391 SLG, .756 OPS, 7 R, 0 HR,10 RBI, 5 BB and 9 SO.
Brooks Baldwin - 2B, CF, SS, RF, LF
- 18 G, 44 AB, .250 AVG, .313 OBP, .409 SLG, .722 OPS, 3 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 5 SO, 2 SB.
Miguel Vargas - 3B, 1B
- 17 G, 44 AB, .341 AVG, .423 OBP, .523 SLG, .946 OPS, 9 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 7 BB, 5 SO.
Andrew Vaughn - 1B
- 16 G, 43 AB, .233 AVG, .327 OBP, .302 SLG, .629 OPS, 2 R, 0 HR, 4 RBI, 5 BB, 7 SO.
Chase Meidroth - SS, 2B
- 17 G, 41 AB, .146 AVG, .300 OBP, .171 SLG, .471 OPS, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 9 BB, 10 SO, 1 SB.
Nick Maton - 2B, 3B, LF, 1B
- 19 G, 38 AB, .289 AVG, .357 OBP, .632 SLG, .989 OPS, 9 R, 4 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Matt Thaiss - C
- 13 G, 37 AB, .324 AVG, .375 OBP, .486 SLG, .861 OPS, 2 R, O HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 6 SO.
Michael A. Taylor - LF, CF, RF
- 14 G, 36 AB, .194 AVG, .310 OBP, .250 SLG, .560 OPS, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 17 SO, 2 SB.
Dominic Fletcher - CF, LF, RF
- 14 G, 33 AB, .121 AVG, .211 OBP, .212 SLG, .423 OPS, 1 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Corey Julks - LF, RF, CF
- 18 G, 33 AB, .182 AVG, .289 OBP, .364 SLG, .653 OPS, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 12 SO.
Bobby Dalbec - 3B, 1B, LF, RF
- 16 G, 32 AB, .250 AVG, .294 OBP, .313 SLG, .607 OPS, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Korey Lee - C
- 13 G, 32 AB, .375 AVG, .394 OBP, .531 SLG, .925 OPS, 4 R, 0 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 4 SO, 1 SB.
Josh Rojas - 2B, SS, 3B
- 11 G, 32 AB, .313 AVG, .353 OBP, .406 SLG, .759 OPS, 6 R, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 6 SO, 2 SB.
Mike Tauchman - OF
- 11 G, 31 AB, .194 AVG, .265 OBP, .387 SLG, .652 OPS, 5 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 12 SO.
Zach DeLoach - OF
- 16 G, 29 AB, .138 AVG, .242 OBP, .138 SLG, .380 OPS, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 4 BB, 12 SO.
Andre Lipcius – 3B, 1B, 2B
- 19 G, 28 AB, .179 AVG, .258 OBP, .321 SLG, .579 OPS, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Jacob Amaya - SS, 2B
- 15 G, 27 AB, .222 AVG, .382 OBP, .333 SLG, .715 OPS, 4 R, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 7 BB, 11 SO.
Tristan Gray - SS, 2B, 3B
- 14 G, 27 AB, .296 AVG, .310 OBP, .667 SLG, .977 OPS, 3 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Cal Mitchell - RF, 1B, LF
- 17 G, 27 AB, .222 AVG, .214 OBP, .407 SLG, .621 OPS, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 11 SO, 1 SB.
Bryan Ramos – DH
- 13 G, 25 AB, .240 AVG, .345 OBP, .400 SLG, .745 OPS, 4 R, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Austin Slater - RF, LF
- 8 G, 19 AB, .105 AVG, .280 OBP, .263 SLG, .543 OPS, 5 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 8 SO, 1 SB.
Kyle Teel - C
- 14 G, 19 AB, .316 AVG, .435 OBP, .684 SLG, 1.119 OPS, 5 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Andrew Benintendi - LF
- 7 G, 18 AB, .111 AVG, .158 OBP, .167 SLG, .325 OPS, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Oscar Colas - RF, 1B, LF
- 10 G, 16 AB, .250 AVG, .294 OBP, .250 SLG, .544 OPS, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 7 SO.
The White Sox released Brandon Drury, Omar Narvaez, Joey Gallo, so their stats are not included despite being within the top 25 of most at-bats during spring training.
