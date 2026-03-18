Are the Wheels Finally in Motion for a New White Sox Ballpark?

The dream of a new White Sox ballpark is one step closer to becoming a reality.

According to Crain's Chicago Business, franchise co-owner Justin Ishbia has purchased a 47-acre rail yard in the city's South Loop area. He has purchased the land from Amtrak and could reportedly be envisioning a future home for the Sox. The stretch of land sits right on the Chicago river with a massive northern view of the city's skyline.

For what it's worth, it's across from where the Chicago Fire broke ground on their new downtown stadium, which will sit around 22,000 fans. The Fire have most recently played at Soldier Field and are expected to be in their new facility by the start of the 2028 MLS season.

If the Bears' stadium situation has taught us anything, it's that buying land doesn't confirm anything. While Ishbia's ties to the White Sox make this something to keep an eye on, he's also a businessman constantly looking for new opportunities. There are countless other directions he could look to go with this new plot of land, and Crain's mentions as much. At the end of the day, a lot more boxes would need to be checked before a ballpark is guaranteed.

Justin Ishbia Making Moves for the White Sox?

Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns minority owner Justin Ishbia speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The latest potential ballpark development for the White Sox comes roughly 9 months following the franchise's surprising ownership annoucement. While Jerry Reinsdorf remains in control of the franchise, the two sides agreed on a long-term plan to transition the majority stake to Justin Ishbia.

According to the current framework, Ishbia will continue to funnel money into the White Sox before Reinsdorf has the option to sell the team to him fully between 2029 and 2033. Then, if the Reinsdorfs still have control up until the 2034 season, Ishbia will have the option to acquire a controlling interest once and for all.

To be sure, the official press release left the door open for ties to be cut. It also made clear that no final sale will be held until at least 2029. Nevertheless, the mere existence of the framework outlines the Reinsdorfs' interest in moving on from the franchise. And this latest move from Ishbia sure seems to suggest he expects to take over the White Sox in the future.

In fact, one has to wonder if buying the land now signals that a change of majority ownership could happen early in the provided timeline. While Ishbia could always sit on the land for the next handful of years, fans will want to keep a close eye on any future updates regarding renderings or even breaking ground. It sure feels like something Ishbia wouldn't move forward with unless he had a better idea of when he'd obtain a controlling interest.

The current Guaranteed Rate Field opened as New Comiskey Park in 1991. It currently resides on the city's south side near the Bridgeport neighborhood.