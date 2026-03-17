Why Nolan McLean Is Starting for Team USA in World Baseball Classic Final

Team USA is seeking to capture its second World Baseball Classic crown on Tuesday night and manager Mark DeRosa is handing the baseball to Nolan McLean, a 24-year-old pitcher who has all of eight starts in Major League Baseball under his belt.

After Paul Skenes used the biggest showcase of his career to stymie a ferocious Dominican Republic lineup in the Americans' semifinal victory, DeRosa is hoping that McLean, an emerging star for the New York Mets, can similarly rise to the moment.

Nolan McLean college career and MLB draft info

McLean was the 91st player taken in the 2023 draft by the Mets after serving as a two-way player at Oklahoma State. He was actually drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles a year prior, but he opted not to sign. The righty came out of the bullpen in 36 of his 39 appearances on the mound for the Cowboys, putting together a 3-4 record and 4.55 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings. McLean also played games at every position but shortstop and catcher while providing reliable power. Across 503 at-bats the dual-threat blasted 36 home runs and finished his D-1 career with a lofty .957 OPS.

Nolan McLean minor league stats

McLean threw 2 1/3 innings and made 13 plate appearances for the St. Lucie Mets in 2023 and split his 2024 season between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Binghamton Rumble Ponies. It was a rough go of it with the bat as he struck out in 74 of his 143 trips to the dish. On the mound he put together a 4-10 record with a 3.78 ERA. A year later he started with the Rumble Ponies and then was promoted to the Syracuse Mets as his performance on the mound took a big jump. After putting together an 8-5 record with a 2.45 ERA and 10.1 K/9, the Mets had seen enough to call him up to the big leagues.

Nolan McLean MLB stats

With the Mets chasing a playoff spot, McLean made his MLB debut on Aug. 16, 2025 vs. the Mariners and immediately impressed. The rookie picked up his first victory in a 3-1 win in which he surrendered just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. He also fanned eight Seattle hitters but struggled with his control as evidenced by four walks. This set in motion a torrid stretch through his next three starts that saw him pick up three wins to move his record to 4-0 with dazzling performances against the Braves, Phillies and Tigers. Though he failed to notch the win in the following three outings, he was excellent in all. It was not until his eighth and final start of the year that he faltered, allowing five runs and taking the loss against the Cubs. So far in his career with the Mets he is 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 48 innings.

Why Nolan McLean?

World Baseball Classic managers must juggle the goals of winning the tournament and complying with the wishes of their players' teams. Tarik Skubal, arguably the best pitcher on the planet, was self-limited to one start for Team USA. Skenes stuck around for two but obviously cannot throw again on short rest, especially since he'd otherwise be ramping up at spring training. Logan Webb, the Americans' third starter, has already gone twice and propelled two victories. So the job falls to McLean, a young hurler still looking to establish himself. He has excellent stuff and has proven to be a major weapon against the stiffest of competition. Team USA will also be at the ready to dive into a deep bullpen should he get in trouble.

How did Nolan McLean do in his first WBC start?

Not great. McLean was chased after just three innings in his first WBC action, spotting Italy three runs in Team USA's only loss. He'll be looking to turn the page and get the ultimate vindication in front of the world in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated