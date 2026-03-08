Why Trayce Thompson—Klay Thompson’s Brother—Plays for Great Britain in World Baseball Classic

If you are tuned into Saturday night’s matchup between Team USA and Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, you might catch a familiar name batting eighth for Team GB.

That’s right, Trayce Thompson—probably better known as NBA star Klay Thompson’s younger brother—is suiting up for Great Britain at the 2026 WBC.

While his brother Klay has won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA in men’s basketball, Trayce has competed internationally for Great Britain in baseball for a few years now. He played in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and hit the first homer in Team GB’s WBC history off United States pitcher Adam Wainwright.

So, why is Trayce Thompson—born and raised in Los Angeles alongside his brother Klay—playing for Great Britain?

Why Trayce Thompson is playing for Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic

Thompson is eligible to play for Great Britain because his father, Mychal, is from the Bahamas, which is a former British colony and current Commonwealth realm. Mychal Thompson was born in the Bahamas and spent his childhood there before moving to Miami in high school, and going on to have an illustrious collegiate and NBA career.

Here are the eligibility rules that allow Trayce Thompson to play for Great Britain:

The player has at least one parent who is, or if deceased was, a citizen of the Federation Team’s country or territory, as evidenced by a passport or other documentation satisfactory to WBCI

The player has at least one parent who was born in the Federation Team’s country or territory, as evidenced by a birth certificate or its equivalent

What to know about Trayce Thompson’s baseball career

Trayce Thompson has carved out a solid career in professional baseball over the last decade-plus.

A second-round pick by the White Sox in 2009 out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Thompson debuted for Chicago in 2015. He had a great first season—batting .295/.363/.533 with five homers—before he was traded to the Dodgers, and thus began his career as a journeyman.

Thompson split time between the White Sox, Dodgers and A’s from 2015 to ‘18, and didn’t surface back in the big leagues again until 2021. From ‘21 to ‘23, he appeared in 167 games for the Cubs, White Sox, Padres and Dodgers.

Thompson hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2023. He spent the 2024 season in the Cubs’ organization, and played 94 games for the Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate in ‘25, batting .226/.312/.405 with 13 homers.

Thompson is currently a free agent.

Trayce Thompson robs Will Smith of home run in World Baseball Classic

In the second inning of Team USA’s matchup against Great Britain, Will Smith smacked a fastball deep into right field. Thompson, batting eighth and starting in right for Great Britain on Saturday night, raced back to the wall, leapt over the fence and snagged Smith’s would-be home run ball.

It was an incredible play that preserved Great Britain’s early 1–0 lead. Check it out:

Trayce Thompson at the wall!! What a play! 😲



📺: WBC on FOX pic.twitter.com/hETGR2g5jS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 8, 2026

WHAT A CATCH 😮



TRAYCE THOMPSON BRINGS IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/obpgllJgg2 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2026

