Multiple Teams Interested in Yankees' Young Slugger Ahead of Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees are expected to be buyers at this year's MLB trade deadline, but fortifying their roster for a shot at a World Series run could come at the expense of some key pieces of the organization.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, multiple teams have expressed interest in Yankees slugger Ben Rice. The team is determined to keep him on the roster, but there have been multiple organizations inquiring about his ability to play behind the plate, as Rice was a catcher throughout much of his time in the minor leagues.
Of course, moving Rice is something the team would hope to avoid, but it may be necessary if they're to acquire some of the top players on the trade market.
Among the teams the Yankees have been closely linked to at this trade deadline include the Arizona Diamondbacks, who, after being swept by the Astros, appear destined to be sellers at the month's end. Some intriguing options in Arizona include Eugenio Suarez, who would alleviate a glaring need a third base while providing elite power, as well as pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.
This season, Rice is slashing .232/.323/.468 with 15 home runs, 32 RBIs and 45 runs. He's played two complete games behind the plate in 2025 and has 12 total appearances at the position. Obviously, his profile as a hitter is hard to find for a player capable of playing solid defense at catcher, so if he's able to catch at an MLB level, it makes sense that'd be of intrigue to teams.