Legendary Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Might Make Big Postseason Return
Legendary New York Yankees radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling may not be finished in the booth after all. Sterling, who stepped away from broadcasting after 36 years as the radio voice of the Yankees, could return to call the club's games in the 2024 postseason, sources told Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
Marchand reports that Sterling is expected to discuss a potential postseason return with Audacy New York president Chris Oliviero in the coming days. However, WFAN, the radio network that produces the broadcasts, would more than likely require the 86-year-old Sterling to commit to both home and road playoff games.
Sterling, beloved by the fans for his storytelling and quirky-yet iconic-home run calls for each Yankees player, retired immediately in April due to health and travel concerns, despite being offered a reduced role by the club.
He said he knew it was time early in the 2024 season.
"I did it all wrong," Sterling said back in April. "I should've quit on March 1 or March 15. But I decided I'd do one exhibition game, which was useless. As you well know. And then we went on that long trip. We went to Houston and Arizona. Boy, I knew that was it. I didn't want to work every day. And I told you how long I've been working. If you work 64 years and on your next birthday you're going to be 86, I think it's time."
Sterling had called 5,060 consecutive games from 1989 to 2019. While the itch to broadcast and be part of a deep Yankees playoff run may draw Sterling back to the booth this fall, he is still expected to resume his retirement afterwards.
Sterling, alongside longtime partner Suzyn Waldman, called the fourth and fifth innings of the Yankees' 9-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
Rickie Ricardo, Justin Shackil and Emmanuel Barberi have replaced Sterling on WFAN since April.