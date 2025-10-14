Yankees Part Ways With Two Key Coaches After 2025 Season
The Yankees' season ended in the 2025 ALDS against the Blue Jays last week, and the team didn't waste much time making some cuts to the coaching staff in the aftermath of their postseason exit.
On Tuesday, SNY's Andy Martino reported that longtime bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first base/infield coach Travis Chapman are not expected to return to the organization next season. Martino suggested other changes could also be on the horizon for New York in the offseason.
Harkey, 58, is in his second stint as the Yankees' bullpen coach, a role he's been in since 2016. He was previously the bullpen coach for the team from 2008 to '2013, too. As for Chapman, he'd been in his role since '22.
Additionally, Yankees hitting coach James Rowson permission to interview for the Twins' managerial vacancy. Minnesota parted ways with former skipper Rocco Baldelli after the 2025 season, and Rowson is seemingly on their radar.
The Yankees' bullpen struggled in 2025, and the team was not very sound defensively. The group had a 4.37 ERA in the regular season and a 6.15 ERA in the playoffs. Despite Brian Cashman being aggressive at the trade deadline, bringing in David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird, late-innings pitching was still a weakness for the team throughout the season.