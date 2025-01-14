A Closer Look at the Yankees' Leadoff Options
Other than potentially adding one more infielder, the New York Yankees have addressed nearly every position of need this offseason. Yet, one of their biggest questions heading into 2025 has little to do with their defensive alignment.
After Gleyber Torres left via free agency, the Yankees not only lost their longtime second baseman but also their leadoff hitter.
Torres began the 2024 season as the leadoff batter for the first 12 games but struggled before Anthony Volpe took over the role. However, Volpe was unable to ignite the offense, and Torres reclaimed the spot on Aug. 16. From that point, he hit .313/.386/.454 (.840 OPS) over the next 39 games, giving the Yankees a much-needed spark atop the lineup.
His second-half resurgence was credited to a shift in approach during his training with former teammate Gio Urshela over the All-Star break. Urshela helped Torres recognize that he performs best when hitting the ball the opposite way, pointing out that Torres had been rolling over too many ground balls to the left side in attempts to force big swings.
By seeing more pitches per plate appearance, Torres adopted a more selective, aggressive approach that paid off in the postseason. He posted a .400 OBP over his first 45 plate appearances against the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians, playing a pivotal role in New York’s pennant run.
"I think egos and personal numbers stay in the regular season," Torres told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits in October. "The key for us is to be aggressive, but if you don’t get a pitch you can do damage on, just pass the baton."
Now, the Yankees face the challenge of finding a new leadoff hitter capable of doing just that: consistently getting on base. Seven players made starts in the leadoff spot for the Yankees in 2024, but only four remain with the organization:
Still with NYY: Anthony Volpe (76 starts), Ben Rice (10 starts), Jasson Domínguez, and DJ LeMahieu (one start each)
Not with NYY: Gleyber Torres (56 starts, signed with Detroit Tigers), Alex Verdugo (17 starts, free agent), Jahmai Jones (one start, signed minor league deal with Tigers)
While only half of these players are projected to start, several other internal candidates could take on the leadoff role. Here is a closer look at each, excluding Rice and LeMahieu, who are likely destined for bench roles:
SS Anthony Volpe
2024 stats: .243 AVG, .293 OBP, 28 SB, 21 HR, 60 RBI, 52 BB (160 games)
Career batting leadoff: .229 AVG, .288 OBP, 17 SB, 8 HR, 37 RBI, 34 BB (106 games)
Volpe fits the mold of a prototypical leadoff hitter with speed and untapped potential at the plate. However, his biggest issue in 2024 was getting on base—just a .293 OBP in 354 plate appearances as a leadoff batter. That lack of consistency prevented him from holding the role long-term and hindered the offense’s ability to set up the sluggers batting behind him.
OF Jasson Domínguez
2024 stats: .179 AVG, .313 OBP, 5 SB, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB (18 games)
Career batting leadoff: 1-for-4 (.250), BB, K (one game)
Domínguez, the 21-year-old top prospect, has minimal experience in the leadoff spot but could be a strong candidate given his speed and ability to get on base. Over 26 MLB games, he owns a .310 OBP, and in 353 minor league games, his OBP rises to .373.
The switch-hitter’s versatility would also allow manager Aaron Boone to keep the lineup balanced against both left-handed and right-handed pitchers.
2B/3B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
2024 stats: .256 AVG, .324 OBP, 40 SB, 24 HR, 73 RBI, 53 BB (147 games)
Career batting leadoff: .244 AVG, .304 OBP, 45 SB, 34 HR, 101 RBI (192 games)
Acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline, Chisholm spent time all over the lineup last season but has yet to leadoff for the Yankees. He brings more major league leadoff experience than anyone on the roster, with 192 games in that role, and posted solid numbers as a table-setter in 2024.
However, the Yankees may prefer to keep him in the middle of the order, where he can use the short porch in right field to drive in more runs. FanGraphs projects him to flirt with 30 homers during his first full season in the Bronx.
OF/1B Cody Bellinger
2024 stats: .266 AVG, .325 OBP, 9 SB, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 45 BB (130 games)
Career batting leadoff: 1-for-14 (.071), .188 OBP, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 2 BB (5 games, 2 starts)
Like Volpe, Bellinger brings some speed and more power than most leadoff candidates. But his experience in the spot is limited and largely unproductive.
Bellinger has spent the bulk of his career hitting cleanup, where he has posted an .879 OPS. With the departure of Juan Soto, he will likely be relied upon for power, alongside Judge, but may not be the first choice to lead off.
OF Aaron Judge
2024 stats: .322 AVG, .458 OBP, 10 SB, 58 HR, 144 RBI, 133 BB (158 games)
Career batting leadoff: .352 AVG, .466 OBP, 1 SB, 13 HR, 25 RBI, 29 BB (36 games)
While Judge is not favored to return to the leadoff role for obvious strategic reasons, he did spend 34 games there in 2022, when he hit a record 62 home runs. He posted an eye-popping .366/.481/.740 slash line during that stretch, maximizing his total number of plate appearances as he chased down Roger Maris' American League record for most home runs in a season.
The downside, however, is that leading off would limit Judge's opportunities to drive in runs, despite his remarkable on-base skills. He has tallied just 25 RBI from the leadoff spot, despite belting 13 homers.
If the Yankees decide none of these internal candidates are ideal, they could target an infielder with leadoff experience. Free-agent options like Whit Merrifield (.325 OBP in 743 games), Ha-Seong Kim (.360 OBP in 91 games), and Jorge Polanco (.309 OBP in 74 games) fit that description.
Alternatively, the Yankees could pursue a trade for someone like Luis Arráez (.364 OBP in 410 games). Though he would address their offensive needs, conflicting reports on their interest suggest they may be wary of his price tag (owed $14 million in 2025) and defensive shortcomings, which were a key issue for New York in 2024.