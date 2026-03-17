Yankees Get Disappointing Carlos Rodon Update From Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees have been eagerly awaiting the return of left handed starting pitching Carlos Rodon ever since the team revealed he would need offseason surgery. While things are still going to plan, Rodon may not get in the kind of reps that would be expected of a recovering pitcher.

According to Yankees insider Christ Kirschner on social media, Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't sure that Rodon will get the opportunity to start in a Spring Training game before the regular season starts. However, Kirschner added, Rodon will throw another live batting practice this week.

"I expect him back at some point in April," Boone told Kirschner.

Aaron Boone said he doesn’t know if Carlos Rodón will get into a game before spring training ends. He will throw another live batting practice this week.



Boone: “I expect him back at some point in April.” — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 17, 2026

Rodon, who had a bone spur shaved down and loose bodies removed from his throwing arm in October, is one of the Yankees' top starters. While this latest update does not change his expected return timeline (Boone has said in the past that the team expects Rodon to return in April), it could be worrying about his performance when he is able to get back on the mound in a game.

Yankees Missing Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole on Opening Day

In an ideal world, the Yankees would be able to see what Rodon is capable of post surgery in a lower stakes Spring Training game. Without that opportunity, the Pinstripes will have to wait for a regular season game to see what adjustments might have to be made.

Without Rodon or Gerrit Cole, who underwent Tommy John surgery last March, on Opening Day, New York is relying on their depth to begin the season. Ace Max Fried will open things up for the Yankees in their Opening Night matchup against the San Francisco Giants, followed by fan favorite second-year pro Cam Schlittler. Filling out the rest of the rotation is Ryan Weathers, a trade addition from the Miami Marlins, Will Warren and 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil.

While the Yankees' rotation is strong, it will undeniably be stronger when Rodon is back to full strength. Last season, his third in New York, he nailed 18 wins out of 33 starts and boasted a 3.09 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. When he returns to full power, he'll likely pitch behind Fried, bumping Schlittler to the third slot.

The Yankees have 10 Spring Training games remaining before Opening Day, including four split squad matchups.

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