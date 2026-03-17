Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Making First Start Since Injury

The New York Yankees went through the 2025 season with a glaring hole in their starting lineup. Gerrit Cole, who helped propel the Pinstripes to the 2024 World Series, missed the entirety of last season after exiting Spring Training in 2025 to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Now, Cole is on the doorstep of being back. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, Cole will start in the Yankees' Spring Training game against the Boston Red Sox. It's the first game he'll play in in over a year, though certainly not the first step in recovery.

Gerrit Cole Returns After Lengthy Recovery

Throughout the offseason, Cole has been working hard to rehab his arm and get back to throwing shape. What started with slower sessions has built to throwing on the mound, to live bullpens sessions, to batting practice. That work is paying off when he gets the start against Boston, though he'll likely be limited to one inning and a handful of pitches.

“So I’m excited to be playing the game," he told the Post. "I’m excited that I did all those things well to give us this opportunity too. So, it’s kind of a big deal, but it’s kind of just the next step.”

Though Cole will pitch in the game against the Red Sox, he's not quite ready to make a full return just yet. That will likely occur in May or early June, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who has made frequent updates on the pitcher's progress.

Mar 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees injured starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) tips his cap towards the Milwaukee Brewers base line during introductions before an opening day game at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Until then, the Yankees rotation will be comprised of Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers. By the time Cole is back, flame-throwing lefty Carlos Rodon, who required offseason sugery to shave down a bone spur and remove foreign bodies from his left arm, will also be back in the rotation. Yankees fans have been concerned about the state of the lineup at the beginning of the season, though Boone made assurances that the team has sufficient depth.

“We feel like our depth is good, especially, hopefully, to get us through the early parts of the season,” Boone said last month, per MLB.com, “and then be in a stronger position as the calendar unfolds into the summer months.”

While Cole may be far from returning to a regular season game, pitching against the Red Sox is a promising next step in his recovery. From there, it's only up until he's once again throwing at Yankee Stadium.

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