Boone’s Culture Could be the Key to his Future as Yankees’ Manager
For New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone, there is more pressure than ever to succeed in this year’s MLB playoffs.
According to MLB insider Andy Martino, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has not discussed Boone’s future as the team’s manager. Boone has a club option for the 2025 season, but the uncertainty of the situation makes it seem like winning the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals is the minimum for the Yankees to bring him back next year.
However, Martino also noted that Boone's ability to handle his players and create a strong clubhouse bond is a skill that would be difficult to replace.
The Yankees hung on for a win against the Royals in Game 1 of the ALDS thanks in part to a huge game at the plate for outfielder Alex Verdugo. Before the game, though, Boone’s decision to play Verdugo over rookie phenom Jasson Dominguez to start the series was controversial, especially with how much Verdugo has struggled offensively this season.
But along with Yankees’ captain Aaron Judge, Boone supported Verdugo through his struggles, allowing him to stay committed to improving his game. Verdugo hired a private chef to improve his nutrition and made strides in improving his swing with the team’s hitting coaches.
“This team, they really, really care for me,” Verdugo said. “They have my back. I appreciate it a lot, and it goes a long way.”
Regardless of how strong of a culture Boone has built, playoff success ultimately comes first for the Yankees. Leading up to this postseason run, New York has yet to reach the World Series since the 51-year-old took over in 2018, despite making the postseason every year except 2023. While the great comradery in the clubhouse is a feather in his cap and benefits the team in several other areas (such as making New York an ideal destination for top free agents and/or trade targets), it has yet to produce the ultimate result that Steinbrenner and the Yankees are hoping for.
For Boone, the path to returning next year is simple: just win. But even so, if management were to move on from Boone next season, it would be hard to find a candidate with the same balance of empathy and fiery competitiveness.