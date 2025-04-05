Aaron Boone Reveals Positive New About Injured Yankees Starting Pitcher
There were tons of questions surrounding the New York Yankees entering the season.
After a winter where it looked like the roster was upgraded compared to the one that powered them to the World Series last year, injuries throughout the spring to key players made it seem like the ceiling for the group left standing would be lowered.
That hasn't been the case thus far, with dominant showing after dominant showing.
However, the fact still remains that plenty of firepower remains on the shelf.
Gerrit Cole is out for the season. Giancarlo Stanton's timeline is unknown. DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a calf injury that makes it hard to project when he could return. Three bullpen arms are hurt. And Luis Gil is expected to be out until summer.
When it comes Gil, though, the Yankees got some good news.
Per SNY, Aaron Boone said on April 4 that the reigning AL Rookie of the Year winner will resume throwing in roughly 7-10 days.
While that doesn't speed up his timeline to return since they are still expecting him to not be ready until the summer, that is a great sign regarding how he is progressing when it comes to the recovery for his lat strain.
Gil, who posted a 3.59 ERA and 116 ERA+ across his 29 starts and 151.2 innings pitched in 2024, made his return to the mound last season for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022.
Following his breakout performance, he was expected to step into an ace role once it was revealed that Cole would be out for the year. But quickly after that news was revealed, it was then announced that Gil would also be missing an extended amount of time.
Getting him back healthy is important, especially for the stretch run of the season.
Even though this update doesn't push up his timeline at the moment, the fact he's resuming throwing in roughly a week is a great sign that he'll be back in the mix this summer like expected.