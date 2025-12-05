Underrated Red Sox Free Agent Could Solve Yankees Problem

The New York Yankees are aggressively chasing Cody Bellinger in free agency, with a possible backup plan in Kyle Tucker, both to round out their current outfield (now starring Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham). With competitive markets for both players, the Yankees could look for another reunion that is flying under the radar.

Rob Refsnyder, a free agent outfielder who put up some startling numbers against lefties with the Boston Red Sox this year, could be the answer to the Yankees' gap if all their current plans fall through. Refsnyder started his career at first base for the Yankees, after all, and has since emerged as a compelling offensive presence.

"As a member of the Boston Red Sox, Refsnyder was reborn as a valuable bench weapon," Stephen Parello of Yanks Go Yard wrote on the merits of the underrated free agent. "Now a corner outfielder, Refsnyder has annihilated left-handed pitching the last four years."

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"From 2022 onwards, he owns a .312/.407/.516 line against southpaws. That's good for a 155 wRC+, which is sixth in baseball (minimum 500 plate appearances)."

The Yankees' current lineup currently suffers from a lack of balance, with the majority of their bats (minus Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton), batting left-handed. Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm, Trent Grisham, Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, Jose Caballero, Ryan McMahon, J. C. Escarra and Cody Bellinger, if they get him back, all bat lefty.

Refsnyder's professional career began in 2016 as an infielder, first as a first baseman, before being sent to the Toronto Blue Jays where he played second base in 2017. He played for the Tampa Bay Rays as their designated hitter in 2018, and bounced from team to team before landing with the Red Sox and emerging as a reliable bat, when healthy.

Yankees' Outfield Objectives

Sep 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rob Refsnyder (30) hits a double against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Yankees will continue to pursue Bellinger and Tucker for the time being, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared that they are "still trying hard" for the Bellinger reunion amid a crowded market for their first choice. The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be their primary competition, as Bellinger is expected to stay within the realm of big market teams.

Tucker is considered the slightly better player overall despite Bellinger holding the edge in most batting statistics in 2025, given that Bellinger is about a year and a half older than Tucker. Refsnyder, 34, is unlikely to please those fans.

On the other hand, if the Yankees have a shot at a starter like Tatsuya Imai and they can't swing both of their expensive targets, he could bring some lineup balance while freeing up payroll to be allocated elsewhere.

