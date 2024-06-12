Aaron Judge Urged Yankees to Change Uniform Choice
The New York Yankees announced on January 24 that they’d be abandoning both the white outlining and sleeve trim on their grey road jerseys for the 2024 season.
New York’s road uniforms have featured white outlining on the chest lettering, back number, and a decorative trim on the sleeve cuffs ever since 1973, when they transitioned from flannel to stretch knit jerseys.
But that white is no longer present.
As Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported on June 12th, Aaron Judge, the team captain, urged the Yankees to make this uniform change.
“When the Yankees played the Chicago White Sox in the initial Field of Dreams game in August 2021 at Dyersville, Iowa, Major League Baseball outfitted the teams in throwback attire based on 1919 styles,” Blum wrote. “Judge loved the look and mentioned it to [Yankees' home clubhouse manager] Rob Cucuzza.”
“[Judge] says, ‘This is what we should be wearing,’” Cucuzza remembered. “I said, ’Well, if you’re serious, I’ll have a sample made up. It needs ownership approval, and we’ll see where it goes.’”
The last time New York made any change to its road uniforms was in 2016, when they elected to increase space between the "New" and "York" on the front of their jerseys.
“I really just asked: `Could we wear it as an alternate? I like the look of it, the feel of it,’” Judge told AP. “I didn’t expect for it to be our away jerseys.”
Blum notes that, after three years of discussion both within the franchise and with MLB, the Yankees ultimately adhered to Judge’s request and ditched the white piping for 2024.
“I liked their old jerseys with the white piping,” Judge said, “but this gives a good old-school look.”
The Yankees had a 40-41 record on the road last season. Their 26-11 record in away games this season proves that their Captain’s request has paid off.