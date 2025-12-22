Yankees Could Still Land Astros Free Agent Pitcher

The New York Yankees' slow start to the offseason may ultimately result in a low-spend dud, but it doesn't keep us from hoping, and recent speculation from Forbes presents more reason to hope.

Among his story about the Yankees potentially spending big on Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai, Forbes' Chuck Murr posited that they could still bid big on Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez, noting that an offseason where the Yankees land Valdez and Cody Bellinger may be better than some of their other floated possibilities.

"Don’t discount the Yankees bidding big for Framber Valdez and re-signing Bellinger, either," Murr wrote. "Getting both could turn out being better than adding the yet MLB unproven Imai and [Kyle] Tucker, the later having battled leg injuries each of the past two seasons."

"Valdez, 32, already linked to other clubs like the Orioles, is MLB and post-season tested. The left-hander has an 81-52 career record and appeared in 17 playoff games for the Houston Astros since 2020. That includes a fine performance to beat the Yankees in Game 2 of the 2022 AL Championship Series."

Valdez With the Astros

Valdez had a 3.66 ERA across 31 starts in 2025, and has been a consistent performer since 2020, playing his entire career for the Astros beginning in 2018. According to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman, Valdez is projected to land a seven-year, $196 million contract this offseason, and is fifth on their big board of MLB free agents.

Valdez is 32, and would help strengthen the Yankees' rotation at the beginning of the season when some of their best arms are still out and recovering from surgeries. He is clearly expected to be an asset wherever he lands, and the Yankees could use someone of his caliber while their younger arms mature and their older arms fuse back together.

The Yankees are among the favorites to land Imai, but manager Aaron Boone's recent comments have fans and commentators doubting their resolve. Boone suggested recently that the team doesn't necessarily need another starter, and admitted in a separate instance that the Yankees have not met with Imai and he isn't sure they're going to. They have recently been named among the favorites to land the Japanese star, along with the Chicago Cubs.

Imai has only played in Nippon Professional Baseball, and if the Yankees do go after a starter, maybe they'll prefer someone more proven in the MLB. Valdez would be expensive, but he's also as close to a sure thing as they're likely to find.

