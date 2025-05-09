Athletics' Young Lineup Could Give Yankees Bullpen Most Difficult Challenge Yet
The New York Yankees will face off against the Athletics this weekend in a matchup no one expected to be as even as it will likely be.
The Athletics have shocked most of the baseball world with their 20-18 start, and it's rooted in their armada of young, exciting bats at the top of their lineup.
Shortstop Jacob Wilson, 23, is at the front of the race for American League Rookie of the Year and is one of the most exciting players in all of baseball. His .357 average ranks second in the MLB and gives manager Mark Kotsay everything he could want out of the leadoff spot.
The Athletics are also getting career seasons from first baseman Tyler Soderstrom and outfielder Lawrence Butler, who have shown flashes of greatness that they've only been able to string together this year.
Soderstrom, 23, enters the Yankees series slashing .290/.350/.517 with nine home runs, while Butler, 24, is slashing .240/.306/.411 with six home runs.
Complemented with solid power from designated hitter Brent Rooker and a career year from outfielder Miguel Andujar batting .320, the Athletics have one of the most complete lineups in baseball and will pose a full-fledged one-through-nine threat to New York.
The Athletics' offensive ranks fifth in average, 10th in OPS and eighth in home runs per nine innings according to FanGraphs.
The Yankees' bullpen has a clear weakness; they're ranked 25th in walks per nine innings.
That spells disaster against a team that hits with as much consistency as the Athletics, as even just the smallest mistakes can lead to game-shift jams that are impossible to get out of.
Just a couple of walks from anywhere in the lineup could easily spiral into a four or five run inning.
New York has been good with not allowing home runs, allowing the least in baseball per nine innings. But the Athletics likely won't need to hit the ball out of Sutter Health Park to do damage. They can lean on their small and medium-ball tactics to create long, drawn out, difficult innings for the Yankees that could really test their depth.
Will Warren, who has struggled with length this year in his starts, will go for manager Aaron Boone on Friday night.
It could be a tough first test and a potentially disheartening way to begin the series in West Sacramento.