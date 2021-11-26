Report: Orioles Open to Trading Cedric Mullins

The asking price for Cedric Mullins would be "extremely high," but the Orioles are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for their rising star.

The Orioles are open to trading center fielder Cedric Mullins this winter, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

Mullins is coming off an absolutely spectacular season in Baltimore, making the All-Star Game and finishing ninth in the race for American League Most Valuable Player.

Over 159 games, Mullins hit .291 (175-for-602) with 30 home runs, 30 steals, 91 runs scored, 37 doubles and an .878 OPS.

Heyman prefaced his report with the fact that trading for Mullins is a "long shot" for any team and the price for a player of his caliber—a 27-year-old that won't be a free agent until 2026—is "extremely high."

Even if it's unlikely, several teams that are interested in adding a center fielder this offseason would be silly not to inquire. Clubs like the Yankees, Mets, Astros and Phillies were listed by Heyman as possible suitors.

The Yankees have made it clear that they won't shy away from upgrading at center field, reportedly targeting free agent outfielder Starling Marte. New York has also shown interest in Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds who also had a magnificent season in 2021.

Minnesota's Byron Buxton is another star center fielder that could be on the move this winter in a blockbuster trade if the price is right.

Like Reynolds, Mullins would be a dream acquisition for the Yankees. A left-handed bat that can wreak havoc in the leadoff spot and on the base paths, play elite defense and has some pop. If you're a Yankees fan, don't get your hopes up too high, though. Even if Baltimore decides to move him, odds are they wouldn't send him to a division rival.

Then again, the Yankees and Orioles did negotiate on a Zack Britton trade only a few years ago (back in 2018) so it's not impossible.

Still, a hypothetical trade for Mullins would deplete the Yankees' farm system. Top prospects like Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza would understandably be on Baltimore's wish list.

