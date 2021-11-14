Yankees Aren't Only Team Interested in Signing Free Agent Starling Marte

The New York Yankees aren't the only team interested in signing free agent center fielder Starling Marte this offseason. The Astros, Mets and more are also in on Marte.

If the Yankees truly want to sign free agent Starling Marte this offseason, they'll be competing with at least four other teams.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Astros, Mets, Phillies and Marlins are also interested in adding Marte this offseason.

Marte, 33, is one of the best outfielders available in free agency, a speedster that can play quality defense and still bring some pop to the plate.

Over 120 games in 2021, with the Marlins and Athletics, Marte slashed 310/.383/.458, hitting 12 home runs with 55 RBI and 89 runs scored. He also stole 47 bases and produced four Outs Above Average in center field (20th in MLB out of qualifying players at the position).

When you look at that group of teams, the majority of them are clear contenders heading into next season. For a player that's only tasted the postseason a few times—during his time with the Pirates last decade and with the Marlins last year—the Yankees, Mets and Astros would give the outfielder another shot at October.

Specifically with the Yankees, New York could bring in Marte as their new starting center fielder, a position that general manager Brian Cashman has said he might address this winter. Aaron Hicks would be out there if the Yankees don't make any moves in the outfield, but Marte would be an all-around upgrade, allowing Hicks to settle into more of a depth role off the bench

We also know that Marte is already on New York's radar. Depending on how much money the team invests in a top shortstop or starting pitcher, Marte could end up as one of the Yankees' big splashes in free agency.

They'll have to outbid those other clubs in the process, though.

