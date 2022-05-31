The Biggest Questions Facing the Yankees After Memorial Day Benchmark

The Yankees are off to a sizzling start. Can they keep it up?

While often proven to be a premature deadline, a team’s standing on Memorial Day is commonly viewed as an indicator for what lies ahead.

In the case of the Yankees, that benchmark comes with promise for the remainder of the season. With the holiday weekend over and done with, New York has the best record in the American League and the second-best record in baseball at 33-15.

Of course, not everything has gone perfectly for the Yankees this season. There are still several questions that need to be answered in the coming days, weeks and months as New York vies for a return to the postseason and more.

Will Joey Gallo and/or Aaron Hicks improve? Or be replaced? Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports Few Yankees have been as unproductive as Gallo and Hicks. Hicks is batting directly on the Mendoza Line, while Gallo is 33 points below it. Gallo’s all or nothing approach has leaned too heavily to the “nothing” side of things – he has five homers, 17 walks and 52 strikeouts – while Hicks has gone deep just once while producing a 75 wRC+. Both outfielders have also played below expectations defensively.

Aaron Judge, who is putting up MVP numbers in a contract year, has carried the outfield, but the Yankees need more from Hicks and Gallo. If they don’t step up soon, New York could go shopping for replacements. Can the rotation stay this dominant? Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The Yankees have the best rotation in the majors, according to their 5.9 fWAR. They also have the best FIP (3.16) and second-best ERA (2.82). All of New York’s starters – Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery – have been consistent and able to work deep into games. No member of the quintet has an ERA above 3.38. The question now is can this last, particularly from a health standpoint? Taillon and Severino have lengthy injury histories, but the rotation has enjoyed good health, in addition to stellar performances, thus far. Will Clay Holmes remain the closer? Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports Clay Holmes has been sensational for the Yankees this season, recording a microscopic 0.36 ERA over 24.2 innings. That dominance – and Aroldis Chapman’s struggles and Achilles injury – recently thrust Holmes into the closer’s role. So far, Holmes hasn’t had a problem, as he has six saves in as many opportunities. But that’s a small sample, and Holmes has never had such a high-pressure gig before. His numbers scream that he should keep the job when Chapman returns, but the righty will have to earn it.

Does the bullpen need reinforcements?

The Yankees’ bullpen has impressed overall, recording MLB’s third-best fWAR (2.6) and fourth-best ERA (3.15). However, New York is now missing some key components.

Chapman was pitching himself out of the closer’s role before he landed on the injured list, and 2021 breakout Jonathan Loáisiga struggled mightily before suffering an injury of his own. Chad Green, meanwhile, will miss the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery. The Yankees still have weapons in Holmes, Michael King, Miguel Castro and Wandy Peralta, and they could get Zack Briton back later this season, but they may want to invest in some help.

Who will do most of the catching?

Jose Trevino has played in 30 games so far this season. Kyle Higashioka, who missed some time on the COVID-19 list, has played in 28. While neither defense-first catcher is an offensive juggernaut, Trevino has outproduced Higashioka in just about every category.

At this point, Trevino has earned more than a 50-50 split in playing time. However, fans should expect some sort of platoon to continue if the Yankees don’t bring in a backstop who can hit consistently.

