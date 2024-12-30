Blue Jays Had 'Strong Interest' in ex-Yankees Second Baseman Gleyber Torres
A now old friend could have wreaked havoc on the New York Yankees during the 2025 season with an AL East rival.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres will remain in the American League with the Detroit Tigers in the central after signing a one-year, $15 million prove it deal following an up-and-down 2024 campaign.
The 28-year-old opted to bet on himself for another season in 2025 before re-entering the free agent market at age-29 next winter.
That said, Torres was pursued by several Yankees' division rivals including the Toronto Blue Jays who early on in the process showed "strong interest" in signing him, per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press.
In addition to the Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox were also in on Torres, as were the San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels. But Torres turned down the Nationals because he did not want to play third base and rejected the Angels' offer due to his preference of staying in Florida for spring training.
Torres made it clear that he was not open to moving to third base last summer after the Yankees acquired natural second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. Instead, Chisholm took over at the hot corner despite not having any big-league experience at the position.
Torres got off to a brutal start last season, but picked things up from June on. He also had a strong second half, batting .292 with a .780 OPS following the All-Star break. Not to mention, Torres became a mainstay out of the leadoff spot for the Yankees from late-July onward, and was a key contributor in the postseason.
Per Petzold, Torres is seeking a deal ranging around $100 million next offseason. For the most part, the infielder was one of the best offensive second basemen in baseball throughout his seven-year tenure in the Bronx.
Although the Yankees still have a hole in their infield, Torres revealed to reporters that they never made him an offer, via his introductory zoom call with the Tigers last week.
Theoretically, the Yankees could have retained Torres to play second base for one more season and kept Chisholm at third base, who would have all offseason to train at the position. However, the Yankees opted to move on from Torres as they continue to explore other options that can play second or third base.
Torres was acquired by the Yankees as the center piece top prospect in the Aroldis Chapman trade deadline deal in 2016. The second baseman would go on to make the AL All-Star team in pinstripes in 2018 and 2019, and slug more than 20 home runs in four out of six full seasons (2018-2024) with the Yankees.