Can Yankees Star Aaron Judge Accomplish Another Historic Milestone?
Every time New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge takes the field, it feels as if he is doing something historic.
In the first few weeks of the 2025 regular season he has already matched accomplishments of the legendary Babe Ruth in his offensive production.
Through the first six games of the campaign, Judge became only the second player ever, after Ruth did it in 1932, to hit 5+ home runs and record 15+ RBI. The Hall of Famer finished the 1932 campaign with a .341/.489/.661 slash line, hitting 41 home runs and driving in 137 runs.
In his 1,000 career game, Judge launched home run No. 321. That tied Ruth for the most in Yankees history through a player’s first 1,000 games with the franchise.
His 321 long balls are the most by any player over the first 1,000 games of a career, as he is in a league of his own. Second place is former Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Ryan Howard, who hit 279.
Judge’s current teammate, Giancarlo Stanton, is No. 5 on the list with 270.
Coming off his second American League MVP Award in the last three years, the star right fielder is putting himself in position to contend for the prestigious award again.
He is putting on an impressive encore performance out of the gate this year with a .341/.431/.818 slash line, leading the MLB with six home runs, 18 RBI and two intentional walks. His 14 runs scored are the most in the AL.
What else could Judge have in store to accomplish this season?
Paul Hembekides of ESPN believes that he will do something that hasn’t been accomplished in baseball since 2004: finish the year with an on-base percentage of at least .500.
The last player to accomplish that feat was Barry Bonds with the San Francisco Giants. He did it in four consecutive years from 2001-2004, recording an absurd .609 OBP while drawing 232 walks and 120 intentional passes.
New York legend Roger Maris was the last American League player to finish a season with an OBP of at least .500, back in 1957. You need to go back even further, to 1943, to find the last right-handed player to accomplish the feat; Josh Gibson.
Judge led the MLB with a .458 OBP during the 2024 campaign with Juan Soto ahead of him in the lineup. Without a player of that caliber alongside him in the lineup this year, he could find himself getting the kind of treatment Bonds received more often.
Already one of the most feared hitters in baseball history, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Yankees star take down another accomplishment not many people thought would be approached.