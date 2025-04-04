Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Joins MLB Legend With Historic Start To Season
New York Yankees superstar right fielder Aaron Judge is arguably the best hitter in baseball.
Coming off his second American League MVP Award in the last three seasons in 2024, he is off to another incredible start in 2025. Against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first series of the season, he clubbed four home runs in three games, fueling the Yankees' record-setting power outburst.
He cooled off in the next series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but finished strong by going 3-for-5 with another home run, a double, two runs and four RBI.
Judge now leads MLB with five home run and 15 RBI, as he is tearing the cover off the ball out of the gate.
The scorching hot start has put him in elite company, matching some incredible baseball history.
According to OptaSTATS, Judge is only the second player in MLB history with at least five home runs and 15 RBI through his first six games of a season since 1920, when RBI became an official stat.
The only other player to achieve that feat? Another Yankee all-time great, Babe Ruth.
During that season in 1932, Ruth had a slash line of .341/.489/.661, finishing the year with 41 home runs and 137 RBI.
Any time you accomplish something that only Ruth has done previously, you are doing something right.
Coming off his second dominant season in the last three years, the six-time All-Star is well on his way to producing another historic campaign full of eye-popping stats normally only seen in a video game.
Even without Juan Soto batting next to him in the lineup, he's had no issues putting up big numbers once again. His season slash line sits at .417/.481/.1.167 through 27 plate appearances, making him an early frontrunner for his third MVP award in four years.