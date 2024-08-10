Clay Holmes may be cost of Yankees signing Juan Soto to long-term contract
The New York Yankees (68-48) will be eying several key players down the stretch as they attempt to evaluate who will remain with the organization beyond the 2024 season.
General Manager Brian Cashman has multiple decisions on his plate. Gleyber Torres – who was acquired in 2016 via trade and made his Major League debut with New York in 2018 – will be an unrestricted free agent. Veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo, while immensely likable, has a club option for 2025 the Yankees may not pick up. Two key cogs on a team that would make the postseason if the regular season ended today, Juan Soto and Clay Holmes, are in question.
Soto was the prize last offseason. The 25-year old was acquired in a seven-player trade that included the Yankees trading valued relief pitcher Michael King to the San Diego Padres, where he has since been converted to a starter. Soto’s salary for 2024 was $31 million, and he too will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.
The four-time All-Star outfielder, who has already won a World Series championship as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2019, is going to command one of the, if not the richest contract in baseball history. His likely salary requirements, should owners Hank and Hal Steinbrenner and Cashman fulfill them, will likely be at the cost of other players. Holmes is likely a sacrificial part of the cost of doing mega business with a superstar the caliber of Soto.
Like Soto, Holmes was acquired by the Yankees in a trade (July 2021 from the Pittsburgh Pirates). Manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake philosophically adjusted Holmes’ approach like most other reclamation bullpen pitchers; Holmes started to throw his sinker more than any other pitch, and became increasingly more effective.
In three full seasons since being acquired from Pittsburgh, Holmes has made two All-Star appearances (2022 and 2024). The 31-year old right-hander is making $6 million this season, and like Torres and Soto would become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.
Soto is slashing an absurd .305/.431/.584 with 28 home runs, 79 RBI and 93 walks. He’s second in the American League in walks… to his teammate Aaron Judge (95) and third in WAR (6.9) behind Judge (7.8) and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7.6). Letting him go would be criminal, but as Steinbrenner has mentioned, excess payroll would be unsustainable.
Holmes is 2-4 with a 2.70 ERA, 49 strikeouts and allowed just 12 walks in 46.2 innings this season. The WHIP (1.286), however, is more indicative of his struggles on the mound, much more Jekyll and Hyde. The good? Holmes’ 24 saves are tied for sixth best in the majors. The bad? His nine blown saves up until this point are currently the most across all 30 teams.
The Yankees have Judge on the payroll for next year, along with 21-year old Jasson Domínguez performing well in Triple-A Scranton, and the ability to bring back 26-year old Trade Deadline acquisition Jazz Chisolm Jr. and 27-year old Trent Grisham (both arbitration eligible). Soto would allow Jazz to stay in the infield. In that hypothetical scenario, Holmes would be replaced internally. Generational types of players, even at an excess position, are simply rare to find.